NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for $2.2 bln

Adds context, background

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan's NEC Corp 6701.T said on Monday it had agreed to buy Swiss financial software company Avaloq Group AG for 2.05 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion), a move that will spearhead its entry globally into digital finance software.

The deal is expected to be completed by April 2021 after necessary approvals, NEC said in a statement. Source text for Eikon:

Privately-held Avaloq, the top provider in Europe of financial asset management software, reported sales of 610 million Swiss francs ($664 million) last year, 70% of which came from Europe.

NEC has spent the last decade restructuring unprofitable units that lost business to price-competitive Asian rivals, selling its semiconductor, personal computer and smartphone units.

The company has since focused on providing governments and businesses with solutions services using its technologies in biometrics, healthcare, data analyses and telecommunications.

It recently received a 64.5 billion yen ($560 million) investment from Japanese telecoms company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) 9432.Tto beef up its efforts to develop fifth-generation (5G) wireless technologies.

($1 = 0.9184 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Wardell)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.