NEC Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK), a provider of information and communication technology solutions, reported that its first quarter net loss attributable to owners of the parent narrowed to 7.39 billion yen or 27.74 yen per share from 13.86 billion yen or 50.89 yen per share last year.

Revenue for the first quarter rose to 706.54 billion yen from 659.67 billion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2024, the company projects non-GAAP attributable to owners of the parent to be 140 billion yen or 525.63 yen per share and revenues of 3.38 trillion yen.

