NEC (NIPNF) Price Target Increased by 17.76% to 57.70

The average one-year price target for NEC (OTC:NIPNF) has been revised to 57.70 / share. This is an increase of 17.76% from the prior estimate of 49.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.33 to a high of 69.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.63% from the latest reported closing price of 53.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEC. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIPNF is 0.20%, an increase of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.39% to 21,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 29.03% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 907K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 7.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 892K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 32.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 823K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 33.09% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 23.43% over the last quarter.

