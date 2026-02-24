NEC (NIPNF) Price Target Increased by 32.94% to 43.51

The average one-year price target for NEC (OTCPK:NIPNF) has been revised to $43.51 / share. This is an increase of 32.94% from the prior estimate of $32.73 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.02 to a high of $54.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 41.98% from the latest reported closing price of $75.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEC. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 27.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIPNF is 0.36%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.39% to 153,224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 49,720K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,087K shares , representing an increase of 55.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 186.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,944K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,375K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 13.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,147K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,725K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 25.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,071K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,871K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIPNF by 14.31% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 5,289K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

