NEC could spend up to $4.4 bln on acquisitions by 2025, says CEO

Japan's NEC Corp could spend up to 500 billion yen ($4.4 billion) over the next five years on acquisitions in order to bolster its technology offerings, including 5G mobile broadband, the company's CEO said.

"It's natural that we would have 500 billion yen in investment capacity," Takayuki Morita said at a press roundtable on Monday.

China has been leading the global rollout of 5G technology, but tensions with the United States, which is concerned about Beijing's dominance in the key technology, may provide an opening for companies elsewhere to supply 5G technology.

