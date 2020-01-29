NEC Corp. 9-month Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported that its net profit to owners of the parent rose year-on-year to to 49.2 billion yen from 7.6 billion yen. This was primarily due to improved income before income taxes. Earnings per share was 189.46 yen compared to 29.46 yen.

For the nine month period, revenue increased to to 2.18 trillion yen from 2.03 trillion yen, previous year.

Looking forward, NEC Corp. said there is no change to the company's business indices for the consolidated forecasts.

