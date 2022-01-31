NEC Corp. 9-month Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported net profit to owners of parent of 24.9 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, down 54.3 percent from last year. Earnings per share was 91.51 yen compared to 204.02 yen. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 162.44 yen compared to 238.25 yen.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, revenue was 2.10 trillion yen, up 2.5 percent from prior year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the company estimates: adjusted basic earnings per share of 341.29 yen; and revenue of 3.0 trillion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.