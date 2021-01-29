Markets

NEC Corp. 9-month Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Down 6% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported net profit to owners of the parent of 54.5 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 10.9 percent from previous year. Earnings per share was 204.02 yen compared to 189.46 yen. Adjusted net profit to owners of the parent was 63.69 billion yen, up 11.9 percent. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 238.25 yen compared to 219.18 yen.

For the nine month period, revenue was 2.04 trillion yen, down 6.0 percent from a year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: revenue of 3.03 trillion yen; and adjusted basic earnings per share of 368.57 yen.

