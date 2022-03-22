Commodities

Nebraska reports highly lethal bird flu in commercial chicken flock

Contributor
Tom Polansek Reuters
Published

The U.S. state of Nebraska reported on Tuesday an outbreak of highly lethal bird flu in a flock of 570,000 chickens being raised for meat.

Millions of U.S. broiler chickens being raised for meat, egg-laying chickens and turkeys have been infected with bird flu since February or culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

Reuters

