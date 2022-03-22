Nebraska reports highly lethal bird flu in commercial chicken flock

CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. state of Nebraska reported on Tuesday an outbreak of highly lethal bird flu in a flock of 570,000 chickens being raised for meat.

Millions of U.S. broiler chickens being raised for meat, egg-laying chickens and turkeys have been infected with bird flu since February or culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

