Nebraska corn, soy prospects below 3-year averages - crop tour

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb., Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nebraska corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are lower than last year and below their three-year averages, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Tuesday.

Nebraska's corn yield was projected at 158.53 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said on Tuesday evening, well below the 2021 crop tour average of 182.35 bpa and the tour's three-year average of 176.68 bpa.

The tour is being closely watched by farmers and commodity traders, at a time when bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies - even as extreme heat and drought in the western Corn Belt has caused concern over weather impacts on crop yields.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Nebraska at an average of 1,063.72 pods, down from last year's average of 1,226.43 pods and the three-year average of 1,245.06 pods.

Crops in Nebraska, projected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the No. 3 U.S. corn producer and No. 5 soy state in 2022, struggled with dry conditions and frequent stretches of hot weather this summer. The tour's projected Nebraska corn yield was its lowest since 2013 and this year's pod count was its lowest for the state since 2012.

About three-quarters of Nebraska was in a "moderate" drought as of Aug. 16 and 49% of the state was in "severe" drought, according to the latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report, conditions that continue to threaten crops.

"(Soybean) pod counts were there, but they're not gonna make it. I can't see the beans being very good. [The pods] are not filling," said Brent Judisch, a farmer from Cedar Falls, Iowa, who is on the tour.

The western leg of the tour will assess crops in western Iowa on Wednesday before wrapping up on Thursday in Rochester, Minnesota.

