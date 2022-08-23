Nebraska corn, soy prospects below 3-year averages -crop tour

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb., Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nebraska corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are lower than last year and below their three-year averages, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Tuesday.

Nebraska corn yields were projected at 158.53 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said on Tuesday evening, well below the 2021 crop tour average of 182.35 bpa and the three-year crop tour average of 176.68 bpa.

The tour is being closely watched by farmers and commodity traders, at a time when bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies - even as extreme heat and drought in the western Corn Belt has caused concern over weather impacts on crop yields.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Nebraska at an average of 1,063.72 pods, down from last year's average of 1,226.43 pods and the three-year average of 1,245.06 pods.

