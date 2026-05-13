Nebius Upside Expands as AI Feedback Loop Intensifies

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is another example of a company in an AI-driven feedback loop. The rapid rise of AI infrastructure enables AI model training, which in turn enables inference, outcomes, use cases and increased demand.

Because outcomes tend to be positive, the technology advances with each cycle, strengthening the trend in a potentially indefinite loop. Nebius is well-positioned to benefit, as it provides both the infrastructure for training and inference and tools to support its development.

Nebius' position was reflected in its recent earnings results, released May 13. The company continues to invest, and, according to CEO Arkady Volozh, unprecedented demand exceeds capacity. This suggests that upcoming results will further sustain the trend of outperformance relative to market expectations, and strength will continue until sufficient capacity is built. Based on the demand trends seen across the AI stack, including GPUs, CPUs, memory, and nuts-and-bolts plays in connectivity and networking, that won’t happen for at least a few years.

Nebius Debt Is a Concern, Offset by Rapidly Expanding Leverage

Nebius' growing debt is a concern, as it blossomed during Q1, but less so than it was just a quarter ago. The offsetting details include quarterly results showing top- and bottom-line outperformance in Q1 and highly visible evidence that the company can profit at scale. Revenue surged by nearly 700%, outpacing the consensus estimate by several hundred basis points, underpinned by hyperscaler demand.

The impact on margin was significant, with leverage evident across all metrics. Gross margin improved by 2,300 basis points (bps), compounded by high-double-digit declines in R&D, G&A, and expenses margins, which left the company’s bottom line in much better shape than expected. The critical detail is that non-GAAP earnings per share of negative 23 cents outpaced the consensus by 58 cents, offering the market a pleasant surprise.

As concerning as Nebius' rapid increase in debt may be, it is offset by balance sheet strength, cash flow, and a robust business pipeline. Balance sheet highlights include cash more than doubling, current and total assets rising, and equity increasing despite the increased debt. Debt leverage is also low, at less than 1X, given the more than $9 billion in cash, with the company’s core business experiencing robust demand. The likely outcome is that Nebius will have little trouble servicing its load and paying it off over time.

Nebius can be expected to continue investing, as it plans to deploy up to $20 billion in AI-related capital expenditure (CapEx) this year alone, but its pipeline more than offsets the strength. Deals in Q1 increased the backlog by approximately 250% to 4GW of contracted capacity, underpinned by hyperscalers such as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which is sufficient to more than double the company’s current-year revenue outlook. Plans now include a new AI factory in Pennsylvania, adding up to 1.2GW of capacity to the rapidly expanding network.

Analysts in Catch-Up Mode, Underpinning NBIS Stock Price Action

The analyst trends are bullish for NBIS, and the company continues to fire on all cylinders, forcing them to respond. As it stands, the trends include increasing coverage, firming sentiment, a 73% Buy-side bias to the Moderate Buy rating, and an uptrend in the consensus price target.

The only bad news is that price action is outpacing the consensus, setting the stage for a potential price correction. However, given the current trends, price corrections are likely to be buying opportunities, and institutions will be among the buyers.

MarketBeat data reveals institutional ownership at 20% and growing. The group has accumulated on balance every quarter since the IPO, ramping activity sequentially into Q1 2026, and sustaining the bullish tilt in early Q2. The Q1 earnings release provided no reasons to sell, only reasons to hold and build on positions over time.

Nebius stock price action is bullish, reflecting a strengthening market with potential to continue accelerating. Signs of strength include the sequentially larger candles formed in late April and early May, as well as the convergence of MACD.

It shows market momentum is building to record highs and indicates a high probability that higher prices will be set. Technical risks include the stochastic indicator, which signals overbought conditions, but it can remain within its range for weeks and months during bull-market rallies.

Catalysts include backing from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). NVIDIA pledged $2 billion in funding to assist the data center buildout, promising early and sufficient access to next-generation chips. The deal affirms Nebius' critical role in the AI infrastructure industry and derisks its outlook. Other catalysts include the company’s operations, which enable cost efficiency, superior performance, and reduced power consumption.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.