Nebius Unveils an Asset-Light AI Cloud Model: Key to Faster Growth?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS recently introduced a new asset-light AI cloud business model that could accelerate its growth while reducing capital intensity. The strategy enables infrastructure partners to deploy Nebius' complete AI cloud platform within their own data centers, allowing it to expand its capacity globally without incurring the full cost of building every facility itself. This initiative positions NBIS to compete more effectively in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

Under this partnership model, infrastructure partners finance, own and operate AI data centers, while Nebius provides systems architecture, hardware design, supply-chain expertise, its AI cloud platform, deployment, maintenance, customer acquisition and service management. Once operational, partner-owned facilities are integrated into Nebius' global AI cloud network. By enabling partners to fund these investments, the company can expand capacity much more quickly while conserving cash for software development, platform improvements, and customer acquisition. Major cloud providers often lease data center space instead of owning every facility. Similarly, semiconductor companies frequently outsource manufacturing while focusing on design and customer relations. Nebius is effectively applying this asset-light philosophy to AI cloud infrastructure.

Furthermore, Nebius plans to use flexible partnership structures, including revenue-sharing, software licensing, commission-based and committed-capacity agreements. This adaptable approach enables the company to customize partnerships across markets while creating recurring revenue streams beyond traditional AI cloud compute services. While competition in AI cloud services remains fierce from CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV and Microsoft MSFT and execution risks persist, it appears well-positioned to benefit from the long-term expansion of the AI infrastructure market.

NBIS vs. Hyperscalers & Emerging Rivals

CoreWeave offers a purpose-built AI cloud platform that integrates the full AI stack, from data centers and storage to infrastructure software, runtime acceleration and application development tools. Its platform is optimized for large-scale AI training and inference, while Mission Control provides unified security, observability, orchestration and lifecycle management to improve performance, reliability and operational efficiency. AI workloads are shifting from training to inference and enterprise production, driving deeper commitments from existing customers while attracting new enterprise clients. This momentum fueled record backlog additions in the first quarter, with most of the new business expected to support its 2027 growth targets.

Microsoft's business model spans multiple high-growth segments, collectively reducing concentration risk while providing numerous expansion vectors. This diversification across productivity software, cloud infrastructure, business applications and professional networking creates resilient cash flow generation across economic cycles. The company's ability to cross-sell solutions and bundle offerings enhances customer lifetime value while creating switching costs. Multiple model support, including partnerships, enables customers to optimize cost and performance while maintaining Microsoft as their primary AI infrastructure provider. This leadership position in both AI infrastructure and applications should drive incremental revenue streams and margin expansion as adoption accelerates throughout fiscal 2026 and beyond.

NBIS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 138.4% year to date compared with the Internet – Software and Services industry’s growth of 12.5%.



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In terms of price/book, NBIS’ shares are trading at 6.97X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 3.87X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ earnings for 2026 has been revised significantly upward over the past 60 days.



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NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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