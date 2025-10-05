Is Nebius Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Key Points Nebius offers customers access to the compute needed to power AI workloads.

Demand for these services has exploded in recent times.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has emerged as a potential superstar in one of the world's biggest growth industries: artificial intelligence (AI). The AI market has grown into the billions of dollars and is forecast to reach beyond $2 trillion within the coming years. And companies offering AI tools and services, as well as those applying AI to their businesses, are set to benefit.

Nebius may be one of the first to win since it offers something that tech leaders are scrambling to get ahold of right now, and that's the capacity to run AI workloads. The company sells access to compute, and just recently it signed a multibillion-dollar deal to provide AI infrastructure to tech giant Microsoft. Revenue is already taking off at Nebius, as it surged more than 600% in the recent quarter -- and the company's shares are on track to gain more than 350% this year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Considering all this, is Nebius your ticket to becoming a millionaire? Let's find out.

The infrastructure buildout

So, first, let's take a look at the current AI market and what may unfold in the coming years. Right now, tech powerhouses such as Microsoft, mentioned above, and others, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, are pouring investment into building out AI infrastructure. They, and even smaller AI customers, need more and more AI compute -- the graphics processing units (GPUs) or AI chips that power AI tasks.

Nebius offers this, allowing customers to rent access to it as well as a variety of managed services to support their AI platforms. Some companies, such as Microsoft, for example, may own their own GPUs and data centers but may also turn to Nebius for additional infrastructure. Smaller players might not invest in GPUs but instead rent from Nebius as needed. This means Nebius could attract a broad range of companies during this infrastructure scale-up and beyond.

And moving forward, as AI is applied to real-world situations, compute continues to be necessary to power models as they do their job of solving problems. All of this suggests Nebius could see ongoing demand for its services as the AI story unfolds, and that should support significant revenue growth.

An increased forecast

In the latest quarter, Nebius forecasted an annualized revenue run rate for its AI business of $900 million to $1.1 billion by the end of this year. That's up from an earlier estimate of $750 million to $1 billion. Nebius operates two other units, one specializing in autonomous driving technology and another focused on tech career training, but its core AI cloud business is driving growth and has even reached positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ahead of schedule.

Of course, Nebius faces some challenges moving forward, such as funding the necessary scale-up to meet the needs of customers and potential customers. For example, Nebius recently closed a public offering of shares and a private offering of convertible senior notes, raising more than $4 billion to support such spending.

So, investing in Nebius involves some risk because the company must build up debt to grow, and at the same time, any potential slowdown in tech spending could weigh on revenue and the stock's performance. This means Nebius stock may not be the best choice for cautious investors, at least at the moment, but could be an interesting option for investors who don't mind these risks.

An opportunity for aggressive investors

Now, if you're an aggressive investor and decide to buy Nebius, could the stock be your ticket to becoming a millionaire? Let's say you invest $10,000 in the stock, and it becomes a 10-bagger -- if demand continues to soar and earnings climb, this is possible. Such an increase would bring Nebius to a $267 billion market cap, which also could happen in such a scenario. This would bring the value of your investment to $100,000, which is great, but far from $1 million.

And all this brings me to the following conclusion: It's unlikely that one stock, on its own, unless you invest a massive amount -- and that's way too risky -- will make you a millionaire. But the good news is that a promising stock like Nebius could help you along the path to millions if you add it to a portfolio that's well diversified across quality stocks and hold on for the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.