Nebius Stock Up Post Q4 Earnings: Buy, Stay Invested or Offload?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS stock gained approximately 10% following fourth-quarter 2025 results, fueled by strong revenue growth amid a robust AI demand environment. Shares of the company have gained 14% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector, which remained flat and the Zacks Internet Software Services industry, which declined 11.2%. The S&P 500 composite is up 3.2% over the same time frame. The company’s shares have surged 35.1% in the past six months.



NBIS has outpaced its peers, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV, with MSFT and AMZN falling 20.8% and 14.7%, respectively, while CRWV climbed 27.5%, during the same interval.

Can NBIS sustain its momentum, or is it time to trim positions? Let’s unpack the company's recent results and long-term prospects and ascertain whether staying invested is wise.

NBIS's Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Nebius reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted net loss of $173 million, 151% wider than a loss of $69 million incurred a year ago.

The company’s revenues surged 547% year over year to $227.7 million. The increase in sales was primarily driven by strong performance in the company’s core business.

The performance of the company’s core AI cloud business was strong, with revenue surging 830% year over year and 63% sequentially. Growth was fueled by high utilization levels, favorable pricing and disciplined execution. Management highlighted that the company once again sold out its capacity in the fourth quarter, as demand continued to outpace available supply. Despite this rapid expansion, operating leverage and prudent cost management supported meaningful improvement in its bottom-line performance.



Group adjusted EBITDA turned positive in the fourth quarter, in line with the company’s guidance, supported by strong performance in Nebius core cloud business. Within this segment, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 24% from 19% in the third quarter.

Nebius remains confident in its ability to generate an annualized run-rate revenue of between $7 billion and $9 billion by the end of 2026. For 2026, the company expects revenue to be between $3 billion and $3.4 billion. Beginning in the second quarter, the company plans to start bringing some of the newly announced sites online, with the majority of the planned capacity scheduled for deployment in the second half of the year.

For 2026, the company anticipates the group adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 40%. However, it expects EBIT to remain at a loss as the company continues executing its capacity expansion plans, deploying GPUs and investing in research and development to significantly strengthen its technology stack and future AI products. NBIS believes these investments offer attractive returns, and it remains committed to its medium-term EBIT target of 20% to 30%, with potential for further upside.

Key Drivers Behind the Recent Surge

Nebius continues to see robust demand across large accounts, hyperscalers, AI start-ups and enterprise customers. AI-native companies are scaling rapidly, with customers increasing GPU usage from hundreds and thousands to tens of thousands. Enterprise clients are expanding AI adoption across critical business processes, leading to larger and longer contracts. The pipeline continues to grow, and new customer contract durations increased 50%.

The company accelerated its capacity plans, announcing nine new data centers and securing more than 2 gigawatts of contracted power, with expectations to exceed 3 gigawatts. Nebius remains on track to deliver 800 megawatts to 1 gigawatt of available data center capacity by year-end 2026.

Apart from these, the company is seeing continued strength in pipeline growth, improving deal trends and solid progress in its vertical strategy. Pipeline creation is on track to exceed $4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, and management expects further expansion as capacity increases and sales coverage broadens. Deal metrics are strengthening, with longer contract durations and larger average deal sizes.

Nebius’ growth is supported by the expansion of the AI cloud platform through organic development and acquisitions. The launch of Token Factory and Aether releases, along with the acquisition of Tavily, enhances platform capabilities and developer engagement. Software attach rates are 100% for AI cloud customers. Moreover, the company has multiple financing options, including operating cash flows, debt financing, asset-backed financing, potential equity issuance and stakes in non-core assets such as ClickHouse and Avride.

The company also stated that it delivered the first tranche of its Microsoft commitment on time in November and that the remaining capacity tranches remain on schedule for deployment across 2026, with the majority expected to be delivered in the second half of the year. Nebius anticipates Microsoft will contribute revenue at its full annual run rate beginning in 2027, following the deployment of all tranches.

Nebius Group N.V. Price and Consensus

Nebius Group N.V. price-consensus-chart | Nebius Group N.V. Quote

However, no investment is without risk.

NBIS operates in a dynamic environment. The company continues to navigate macroeconomic uncertainty alongside rising operating expenses and heavy capital spending. In 2026, the company plans to invest between $16 billion and $20 billion in capex. Such elevated capex levels increase risk if revenue growth does not keep pace with the company’s capital-intensive strategy, especially as AI demand could fluctuate amid competitive pricing pressures and evolving regulatory conditions. Moreover, scaling aggressively (multiple data centers in various regions) involves execution risk.

Meanwhile, peers are grappling with rising capital expenditures and mounting supply-chain pressures.

CRWV is also facing increasing supply-chain pressures, where demand for its AI cloud platform greatly exceeds available capacity, limiting its ability to serve customers fully. CoreWeave, which will report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 26, 2026, expects revenues of $5.05–$5.15 billion in 2025, down from the earlier estimated $5.15–$5.35 billion.

Amazon’s substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. AMZN plans to invest approximately $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, predominantly in AWS. That marks a steep rise from the $125 billion it spent in 2025.

A Look at NBIS' Valuation

In terms of Price/Book, NBIS shares are trading at 5.35X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 3.38X.



Should You Buy, Stay Invested or Offload?

Nebius is treading in the middle of the road right now. The company continues to benefit from strong long-term tailwinds, but near-term headwinds, such as unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, heavy capital spending and stiff competition, weigh on it.

Existing investors may consider holding their positions, while new investors could wait for a better entry point.

At present, NBIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

