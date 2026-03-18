Nebius Stock Just Reminded Investors About Its Biggest Risk

Key Points

Nebius operates a capital-intensive business, and it's investing heavily in data centers.

The company generates positive cash flow, but it's nowhere near enough to fund its capital expenditures.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Fast-growing companies can be exciting to invest in. Their valuations are modest, and they have a ton of upside, suggesting massive returns. Nowadays, spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and other tech-related areas has been through the roof, and there are plenty of stocks benefiting from that hype.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a stock that belongs in that group. Over the past 12 months, it has skyrocketed around 370%, making it one of the hottest names in tech these days. It provides companies with AI cloud infrastructure to help "empower builders everywhere." It is investing heavily in data-center expansion, but that is a costly endeavor. And to do that, the company needs to raise cash. It recently announced a bond offering, which led to a decline in its share price.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nebius to raise $3.75 billion through convertible bonds

Shares of Nebius fell by more than 10% on Tuesday, on news of its plans to raise $3.75 billion via convertible bonds. For Nebius investors, it highlights arguably the biggest risk with the business: it isn't generating enough cash to fund its expansion efforts. That raises the risk of dilution, which can have a significant negative impact on the share price. While the notes aren't due until 2031 and later, there is the potential for those notes to convert to stock before then.

In 2025, Nebius generated positive cash flow from its operations totaling $385 million, which is great, but it's far short of what it needs. Last year, it spent a whopping $4.1 billion on capital expenditures. And as the tech company scales its operations to meet growing demand from hyperscalers, its expenditures may increase in the future.

The stock has potential, but it also carries significant risk

Nebius has some exciting opportunities due to AI, but this is a capital-intensive business. For tech giants, it can make sense to outsource some of their AI needs rather than building the necessary data centers and infrastructure themselves, as it allows them to be leaner and more efficient. For Nebius, however, it means the probability is high that it's going to need to raise more cash for the foreseeable future.

While Nebius has generated some incredible gains over the past year, investors should be careful with the stock. As quickly as it has come up in value, it can also come down, especially if the AI bubble bursts and companies begin to scale back on their expenditures, which can happen amid worsening economic conditions.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,877!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,328!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.