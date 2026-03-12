Is Nebius Set to Gain AI Cloud Momentum After NVIDIA's $2B Commitment?

NVIDIA NVDA recently announced a $2 billion investment in Nebius Group N.V. NBIS to develop the next generation of hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure jointly. The announcement immediately grabbed investor attention, sending Nebius shares 16% higher in last day’s trading, further positioning it as a key player in the rapidly expanding AI cloud ecosystem.

Nebius has been developing a full-stack AI cloud platform tailored for AI-native companies and enterprises that need high-performance computing environments. The alliance boosts NVIDIA and Nebius' collaboration across the full AI technology stack. Nebius plans to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity by 2030. Scaling to this level demands advanced platforms and early access to next-gen GPUs, which NVIDIA is well-positioned to provide.

Nebius will gain access to NVIDIA’s design frameworks, early hardware samples and software support, enabling faster infrastructure deployment and optimized AI performance. These AI factories will power Nebius’ hyperscale cloud platform. The companies will collaborate on building a best-in-class inference and agentic AI stack for developers and enterprises, leveraging NVIDIA’s latest software technologies, optimized models and high-performance libraries. Moreover, NVIDIA will help Nebius optimize infrastructure with advanced GPU monitoring and software tools, improving availability, utilization and efficiency across its global AI network.

The partnership also includes deploying multiple generations of NVIDIA hardware across Nebius’s platform, including early adoption of advanced computing architectures such as NVDA’s Rubin platform, Vera CPUs and BlueField storage and networking systems. The $2 billion investment gives Nebius financial backing, strategic credibility and access to NVIDIA’s latest AI technology, enabling faster infrastructure scaling and strengthening its position in the AI cloud market.

How Do Competitors Stack Up Against NBIS' NVDA Backing?

Like NBIS, CoreWeave Inc. CRWV continues to deepen ties with NVDA. In January, NVDA invested $2 billion into CoreWeave, nearly doubling its stake, to expand data centers aimed at 5 gigawatts of capacity by 2030, reflecting confidence in AI demand and CoreWeave’s role in meeting it. To strengthen its AI infrastructure footprint, CRWV plans to integrate NVIDIA’s Rubin technology into its AI cloud platform, while expanding offerings with Vera CPU and BlueField storage. It has also added significant power capacity and secured gigawatts of future capacity, with more than 1.7 GW yet to come online, supporting rising AI demand and reducing supply risks.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. In November 2025, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Anthropic formed partnerships to scale the Claude AI model on Azure. Anthropic is committed to purchasing $30 billion in Azure compute capacity, with plans to expand usage up to 1 gigawatt. In January, Microsoft unveiled the Maia 200 next-generation AI inference accelerator, boosting Azure’s AI performance and efficiency while reducing costs and challenging Nvidia’s dominance in cloud AI hardware. MSFT added nearly 1 gigawatt of total data center capacity in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting the accelerating pace of infrastructure deployment.

NBIS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 38% in the past three months against the Internet – Software and Services industry’s fall of 7.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, Nebius seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of Price/Book, NBIS shares are trading at 6.11X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 2.93X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ 2025 earnings has seen a downward revision over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

