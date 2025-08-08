Nebius' Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Rise on AI Demand, Stock Up

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted net loss of $91.5 million, 49% wider than a loss of $61.6 million incurred a year ago.

The company’s revenues surged 625% year over year to $105.1 million. The increase in sales was primarily driven by strong performance in the company’s core business and excellent execution by the TripleTen team.

With R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel, Nebius’ core business is an AI cloud platform designed for intensive workloads, powered by in-house developed software and hardware. Nebius provides AI builders with the compute power, storage, managed services and tools required to build, fine-tune and deploy their models. The Group also operates businesses under distinct brands, including Avride (autonomous driving technology) and TripleTen (a leading U.S.-based edtech platform for tech career reskilling).

The Group also holds equity interests in other companies, including ClickHouse and Toloka.

In the second quarter, following the completion of the investment transaction in Toloka—an AI development platform—Nebius ceased to hold majority voting power in the company. As a result, Toloka is no longer included in Nebius’ consolidated financial statements and is now accounted for as an equity method investment. Toloka’s results from prior periods have been reclassified as discontinued operations.

As of June 30, 2025, there were outstanding employee stock options to purchase up to 7.5 million additional shares, with a weighted average exercise price of $87.83 per share, along with unvested restricted share units (RSUs) covering approximately 6.7 million shares.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of the company jumped 19% in the trading session yesterday. Shares of the company have surged 59.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry's growth of 12.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Details

NBIS reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $21 million for the second quarter, narrower than the $58.1 million loss in the prior-year quarter. The company achieved positive EBITDA in its core AI infrastructure business earlier than previously projected.

Sales, general and administrative expenses decreased 10% year over year to $68.2 million.

Total operating costs and expenses increased 71% to $216.3 million

As of June 30, 2025, NBIS’ net income from operations was $502.5 million against a loss of $116.9 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, NBIS had $1,679.3 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $1,447 million as of March 31, 2025.

Outlook

Nebius continues to see strong momentum in its business, with demand for AI compute remaining exceptionally high. The company updated its full-year outlook. It raised its guidance for annualized run rate (ARR) revenue from the previous range of $750 million to $1 billion to a new range of $900 million to $1.1 billion. This increase is based on closed contracts for both existing and upcoming capacity, along with anticipated sales for the remainder of 2025. For core business revenue, the company is maintaining its guidance of $400 million to $600 million.

For group revenue, the company has reaffirmed its previous guidance of $450 million to $630 million. This excludes the 2025 revenue guidance of $50 million to $70 million previously provided for Toloka.

Nebius Group N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nebius Group N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nebius Group N.V. Quote

Adjusted EBITDA, as previously stated, is expected to be slightly positive at the group level by year-end, though the company still anticipates a full-year loss. NBIS maintained its capital expenditure guidance of approximately $2 billion for 2025.

NBIS’s Zacks Rank

Nebius currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results. The company reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $2.91 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7% and increased 21.3% year over year.

Tyler Technologies’ second-quarter revenues increased 10.2% year over year to $596.1 million. The top line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $586.2 million by 1.7%.

Shares of TYL increased 4.3% in the past year.

Red Violet, Inc. RDVT came out with quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of 28 cents per share a year ago.

Red Violet posted revenues of $21.8 million for the quarter ended June 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.51%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $19.1 million.

Shares of RDVT have gained 58.1% in the past year.

RingCentral RNG came out with quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of 91 cents per share a year ago.

RingCentral posted revenues of $620.4 million for the quarter ended June 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.43%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $592.91 million.

Shares of RNG lost 9.2%in the past year.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.