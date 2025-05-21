Nebius' Q1 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Rise on Strong Core AI Growth

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted net loss of $92.5 million, 19% wider than a loss of $77.6 million incurred a year ago.

The company’s revenues surged 385% year over year to $55.3 million. The increase in sales was primarily driven by strong growth in its core artificial intelligence (AI) business.

With R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel, Nebius’ core business is an AI cloud platform designed for intensive workloads, powered by in-house developed software and hardware. The Group also operates businesses under distinct brands, including Avride (autonomous driving technology) and TripleTen (a leading U.S.-based edtech platform for tech career reskilling).

Nebius holds equity stakes in companies like ClickHouse and Toloka, which will be deconsolidated following a second-quarter 2025 investment round. Going forward, Toloka’s results will be treated as an equity method investment and reclassified as discontinued operations for prior periods. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Nebius Group N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nebius Group N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nebius Group N.V. Quote

On May 7, 2025, Nebius Group N.V. announced a strategic investment in its AI data solutions business, Toloka. The round was led by Bezos Expeditions, with participation from Shopify CTO Mikhail Parakhin. This investment marks a key milestone in Toloka’s growth, enabling it to scale rapidly and enhance its focus as global demand for high-quality AI data continues to rise.

Other Details

NBIS reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $62.6 million for the first quarter, narrower than the $70.9 million loss in the prior-year quarter.

Sales, general and administrative expenses increased 29% year over year to $66.1 million.

As of March 31, 2025, NBIS’ loss from operation was $129.5 million compared with a loss of $82.9 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, NBIS had $1,447 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $2449.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Outlook

Nebius Group is carrying strong momentum into second-quarter 2025 and remains confident in achieving its full-year ARR guidance of $750 million to $1 billion. For 2025, the company also reaffirmed its overall revenue guidance of $500 million to $700 million. While adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain negative for the full year, Nebius plans to turn positive in the second half of 2025.

The company has raised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to approximately $2 billion from the previous estimate of $1.5 billion, primarily due to some planned fourth-quarter spending shifting into early first quarter.

NBIS’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Nebius currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 66.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry's growth of 26.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Performance of Other Companies in Broader Space

Cadence Design Systems CDNS reported first-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. The bottom line increased 34.2% year over year, exceeding management’s guided range of $1.46-$1.52. Revenues of $1.242 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and increased 23% year over year. CDNS’s top line was driven by broad-based demand for its solutions amid robust design activity.

In the past year, shares of CDNS have jumped 9.5%.

SAP SE SAP reported first-quarter 2025 non-IFRS EPS of €1.44 ($1.51), which increased 79% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.39. Driven by momentum in the cloud business, SAP reported total revenues on a non-IFRS basis of €9.01 billion ($9.48 billion), which increased 12.1% year over year (up 11% at constant currency or cc). The Zacks Consensus estimate was pegged at $9.78 billion.

In the past year, shares of SAP have soared 54.3%.

Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which fell 3% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents per share. Quarterly revenues jumped 23% year over year to $22.4 million, driven by increasing momentum across its software and services business segments. The growing uptake of its flagship solutions, including GastroPlus, MonolixSuite and ADMET Predictor, fueled the top-line expansion.

In the past six months, shares of SLP have surged 2.4%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.