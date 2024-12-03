News & Insights

Stocks
NBIS

Nebius ‘poised to be the next AI Wall Street darling,’ Citron Research says

December 03, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citron Research stated in a post to X: “Citron pounding the table that $NBIS is poised to be the next AI Wall Street darling. A sleeper with no analyst coverage yet, the market hasn’t caught on to its massive potential-or its undervaluation vs. CoreWeave. If it trades at a 50% discount to Coreweave multiple that puts $NBIS at $60 (napkin math) CEO Arkady Volozh is the real deal. $NVDA’s investment was not out of the blue, they have known the company for a decade and were waiting for complete divesture. So much optionality in so many different ways. Fortress balance sheet.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NBIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.