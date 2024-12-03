Nebius ‘poised to be the next AI Wall Street darling,’ Citron Research says

Citron Research stated in a post to X: “Citron pounding the table that $NBIS is poised to be the next AI Wall Street darling. A sleeper with no analyst coverage yet, the market hasn’t caught on to its massive potential-or its undervaluation vs. CoreWeave. If it trades at a 50% discount to Coreweave multiple that puts $NBIS at $60 (napkin math) CEO Arkady Volozh is the real deal. $NVDA’s investment was not out of the blue, they have known the company for a decade and were waiting for complete divesture. So much optionality in so many different ways. Fortress balance sheet.”

