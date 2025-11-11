Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs

Nebius Group’s (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock price rally is only half over because this company is still in the earliest phases of hypergrowth, and the outlook is swelling. While the Q3 results fell slightly short of the consensus estimate, the bar was set high, the company grew at a high triple-digit pace, and the guidance is fantastic.

Among the highlights is a new deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) to supply AI computing power.

The contract is worth $3 billion over the next five years, which equates to $600 million in annualized revenue, sufficient to achieve 100% business growth relative to Q3 results. More deals are expected over the subsequent quarters with comparable impacts on the outlook.

Nebius Group Missed Q3 Expectations, Losses Widen

Nebius Group had a solid quarter in Q3, despite missing the analysts' high bar. The company’s $146.1 million in net revenue is up 355.1% year-over-year, with expectations of similarly strong results in the upcoming quarters. Likewise, the company’s losses widened, but they are tied to infrastructure spending that positions it for future growth.

The adjusted EBITDA loss increased by 90%, and the net by 175%, but this is offset by increased property and equipment, a healthy cash balance, and improving equity.

The balance sheet reflects the company’s cash-intensive year with debt, current, and total liabilities up substantially YTD. However, increased cash, a doubling of current assets, and a tripling of total assets offset the increases.

The net result is that equity increased by nearly 50% and is likely to continue rising in the upcoming quarters and years.

Regarding leverage, it remains shallow, with long-term debt roughly equal to equity and cash. The primary risk for investors is that Nebius will sell more shares to raise capital, but it doesn’t appear to be in dire need as of early November. The $4.8 billion in cash is sufficient to sustain operations for numerous quarters at the Q3 cash burn rate.

Analysts' Response Points to Double-Digit Upside

The initial analyst response to Nebius’ Q3 results is favorable. MarketBeat tracked several reiterated ratings that align with the prevailing, bullish trend. They peg the stock at Buy, up from Hold earlier this year, and point to a double-digit upside potential. Although consensus lags the market in November, the trends lead to the $130 range, which is within an easy move of fresh all-time highs.

The critical detail is that coverage is increasing and sentiment is firming, providing a strong tailwind for market action, which is also reflected in institutional activity.

Institutions own just over 20% of this stock, which is not a large amount, but their activity is solidly bullish, highlighting the value opportunity. The net activity in the preceding 12 months approached $4 bought for each $1 sold as the group accumulated shares. Assuming this trend continues—and there is no reason in the Q3 results that it won’t—the NBIS stock price has little where to go but higher.

As for the value, this company is forecast to grow its revenue by triple digits over the next three years and then at a high-double-digit pace for the following six to ten years, putting it on track to grow by nearly 11,000% in that time, inflecting to profitability by 2030.

Nebius Group Confirms Support Following Q3 Release and 2025 Update

Nebius Group’s price action was mixed following the release, with initial movement to the downside. However, the market quickly regained its footing and advanced by nearly 5% before the open. The move reveals the presence of buyers at a critical level, aligning with near-term support, and a high potential for this market to advance.

The indicators, specifically the MACD convergence, suggest that this market will retest all-time highs at the very least, and possibly move to new highs before the end of the year.

