Nebius Just Grew Its Revenue 684%. There's More Growth Ahead, and the Stock Is a Genius Buy.

Key Points

Nebius is rapidly building out its data center footprint.

The company's growth could last several years.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

If you're looking for one of the fastest-growing stocks on the market, look no further than Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). Nebius is a neocloud company specializing in cloud computing, specifically designed for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and training.

Given the massive demand for AI, this is a great industry to be in.

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Nebius recently reported an absolute and incredible growth rate, but it's far from done with how much AI demand there is.

Nebius's growth won't slow down anytime soon

During the first quarter (ended March 31), Nebius's growth rate was a jaw-dropping 684%. Normally, when you see a growth rate that fast, it's because of a sizable acquisition or merger, or maybe a one-time effect. That's not the case with Nebius. It's undergoing rapid expansion of its data center footprint to meet the incredible demand for cloud-based AI computing power.

Nebius is building and acquiring data centers to power all these workloads, especially larger ones. At the end of 2025, it had one data center site that utilized 100 megawatts or more of power. In just the first quarter, that figure was up to seven.

That's impressive, but the company isn't stopping there. Nebius believes it will expand from an annual run rate of $1.25 billion at the end of 2025 (and $1.9 billion at the end of Q1) to $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of 2026. Few companies can expand that rapidly and showcase the monstrous demand for computing power while also underscoring how impressive Nebius's product is.

It's so good that Nvidia itself is invested in Nebius. With how quickly Nebius is growing and how well the stock has done, this looks like a genius move, and there could still be more growth in store.

Wall Street analysts expect 551% revenue growth in 2026 and 224% in 2027. So, from the end of 2025 to what's projected in 2027, Nebius will have grown its revenue 2,011%. For reference, Nebius's stock is up 135% so far in 2026.

That could mean even greater upside in the future, but it isn't without risks. Nebius isn't profitable and likely won't be for some time. It sees a huge market opportunity and is clearly doing everything it can to capture it. So, profits are an afterthought.

The company is also taking on debt, issuing stock, and seeking outside investors to fund its growth and make its vision a reality. That will dampen long-term returns, but if Nebius can deliver 2,000% or more growth and reach the profitability levels of other cloud computing firms, it looks like a solid buy now.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nebius Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.