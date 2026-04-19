Nebius Has Landed $46 Billion in AI Cloud Deals. Could This Stock 10X From Here?

Key Points

An up to $50 billion contracted backlog with Microsoft and Meta Platforms gives Nebius rare visibility into future revenue.

The company is spending big and risks can't be ignored.

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There's a version of the AI infrastructure story that almost everyone knows: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) makes the chips, the hyperscalers build the data centers, and the software companies build on top. But the middle layer in that stack -- which is the specialized cloud providers who rent GPU compute to companies building artificial intelligence (AI) models -- has one company with a contracted backlog so large relative to its current size that it's hard not to stop and look.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is not a traditional start-up. It emerged in 2024 from the restructuring of Yandex, the Russian internet giant. Its founding CEO, Arkady Volozh -- who built Yandex into a company handling billions of search queries -- walked into this venture with hundreds of experienced infrastructure engineers, $2.5 billion in capital, and decades of experience building and operating large-scale data center systems.

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Nebius' model is vertically integrated in a way that most cloud competitors are not. Nebius designs its own proprietary server racks, builds its own InfiniBand-based networking software called Nebius Fabric, and operates data centers in the United States and Europe. That level of engineering depth enables the company to offer high-performance AI compute with lower latency and more competitive pricing than general-purpose cloud providers.

The contract story

The numbers here are worth sitting with for a moment. In September 2025, Nebius signed a five-year contract with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) worth up to $19.4 billion. In December 2025, it added a $3 billion five-year contract with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). In March 2026, Meta expanded that deal to up to $27 billion. This contract covers $12 billion in dedicated capacity and up to $15 billion in additional available capacity, representing one of the first large-scale deployments of Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform. That same week, Nvidia announced a $2 billion direct equity investment in Nebius as a strategic partner for next-generation hyperscale AI infrastructure. When the dominant GPU maker writes a $2 billion check to a cloud company, it's telling you something about who it wants to win.

When you add it up, Nebius is sitting on a total contracted backlog approaching $50 billion for the 2027-2031 period, against 2025 revenue of $530 million.

The 10x question

At recent trading levels around $164, Nebius Group carries a market cap of approximately $41 billion. Analysts' price targets range from $143 to $211, with 27 buy ratings and essentially no sell ratings. The bull case is relatively straightforward. If the company converts that contracted backlog into revenue while scaling its data center capacity from 170 megawatts at the end of 2025 toward its target of 800 megawatts to 1 gigawatt by year-end 2026, the revenue trajectory will have to be repriced by the market. Management has guided for 2026 revenue of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin near 40%.

A 10x from the current market cap would put Nebius at roughly $390 billion. That's in a territory that would require it to become one of the dominant AI cloud platforms in the world, something like a Western hemisphere version of what Amazon Web Services is for general cloud computing, but specialized entirely for AI. That is not guaranteed. Not even close.

Some risks to consider

The risks here are real and worth naming directly. Nebius plans to spend $16 billion to $20 billion this year in capital expenditures, and that spending is moving faster than its current revenue. Its valuation already prices in significant execution. The contracted backlog matters only if the infrastructure is built on time, if Meta and Microsoft don't renegotiate or reduce their capacity usage, and if Nvidia's latest GPU platforms (including the Vera Rubin NVL72, which Nebius is set to deploy in H2 2026) perform as expected in production environments.

These are not small "ifs."

But the combination of validated technology -- proven by the Nvidia investment -- plus a massive contracted revenue foundation, and a founding team with genuine deep infrastructure experience, puts Nebius Group in a category that is genuinely rare. It's a company that is already big enough to be taken seriously, small enough that the growth math can still be transformative, and differentiated enough that it isn't simply competing with Amazon and Microsoft on their home turf.

That said, this doesn't strike me as a realistic 10x opportunity from here, given the capital intensity and execution risk already baked into the story. A more reasonable outcome, if things go right, is something closer to a 50%-75% return rather than a life-changing multibagger.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.