Nebius Group's £1.7 Billion UK Expansion Fuels Bullish Case Despite the Pullback

Most companies that have surged by more than 160% in a single year do not continue to make headlines with large-scale expansion announcements.

But Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is not most companies. Even as the stock has pulled back almost 22% from its 52-week high of $278.84 to trade around $218, the fundamental news flow has barely slowed.

The most recent headline, a £1.7 billion UK infrastructure expansion announced June 8 is the kind of development that tends to get overlooked. Especially during a market pullback. But for long-term investors, whether involved or watching from the sidelines, that combination of a meaningful pullback and accelerating fundamental momentum is worth close attention.

The UK Expansion: A Statement of Scale

On June 8, Nebius announced it is investing approximately 1.7 billion British pounds (approx. $2.3 billion) to build out AI capacity in the UK through three new deployments of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) infrastructure. The sites will deploy the latest generations of NVIDIA's full-stack AI factory platform technology and are expected to reach a combined capacity of 65 megawatts when fully operational in 2027. Alongside that announcement, Nebius signed a 22-megawatt, 10-year agreement with Kao Data at its Harlow data center campus, supporting AI innovation across UK academic, research, and enterprise communities and aligning directly with the UK government's AI Opportunities Action Plan.

The UK expansion builds on Nebius's first deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure in the country, launched in November 2025. The three new sites deepen that footprint considerably and establish the UK as a primary European hub for Nebius's commercial operations and AI research and development. This follows the March announcement of a 310-megawatt AI factory in Finland and the May announcement of a gigawatt-scale AI factory in Missouri. The geographic diversification across North America and Europe is deliberate, giving Nebius's customers, including enterprises in fintech, healthcare, and AI research, both U.S. and European regional availability as they scale their AI deployments.

Bank of America analyst Tal Liani raised the firm's price target on Nebius to $280 from $240 on June 8, maintaining a Buy rating, citing strengthening compute demand as the direct rationale. The consensus price target across 15 analysts stands at $203.25, with Citi's high target of $287 remaining the most bullish view on the Street.

The Broader Infrastructure Story

The UK announcement does not exist in isolation regarding scale and expansion. Nebius enters this expansion phase with a contracted backlog of almost $46 billion, anchored by a $27 billion multi-year deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and a commitment of up to $17.4 billion with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Q1 2026 revenue of $399 million grew 684% year over year, and management has guided 2026 full-year revenue of $3 billion to $3.4 billion.

Capital expenditure guidance for 2026 was raised to $20 billion to $25 billion, reflecting the pace at which hyperscaler and enterprise demand is being converted into signed contracts and deployable infrastructure. Beginning in the second half of 2026, Nebius will also be among the first AI cloud providers to offer NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, the next-generation reasoning and agentic AI platform, across its U.S. and European data centers.

A Pullback Worth Watching

The stock is down almost 22% from its 52-week high, pulling back toward the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) after a period of significant outperformance. For investors who missed the earlier move, or who have been waiting for a cleaner entry point, the current setup deserves attention. Especially if the stock can find support between the 20-day SMA and prior higher timeframe support near $180 and $200. Price digestion within that zone could signal stability and a potential higher low forming within its broader uptrend.

The broader market has been under pressure, particularly in high-beta AI infrastructure names, and NBIS, with a beta exceeding 4, is not immune to that dynamic. But pullbacks of this kind in high-momentum growth stocks, especially when accompanied by continued acceleration in the fundamental story rather than any deterioration, have historically been opportunities rather than major risks.

With Q2 earnings estimated for Aug. 6, a bullish analyst coverage base of 15 analysts, over $5 billion in institutional inflows over the past year, and the £1.7 billion UK expansion now adding a substantial new European capacity chapter to the story, the Nebius thesis is as intact as it has ever been.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.