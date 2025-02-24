Nebius Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nebius Group.

Looking at options history for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $770,918 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $2,195,284.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $75.0 for Nebius Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.7 $7.3 $7.51 $35.00 $375.5K 9.0K 16 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $45.00 $180.4K 12.6K 277 NBIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $18.0 $17.5 $17.75 $50.00 $177.5K 281 150 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.6 $50.00 $156.6K 2.6K 163 NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.5 $29.0 $29.0 $60.00 $145.0K 104 0

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nebius Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Nebius Group Trading volume stands at 7,548,375, with NBIS's price down by -10.96%, positioned at $35.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 155 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.5.

* An analyst from BWS Financial persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $51. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

