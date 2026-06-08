Nebius Group vs. SoundHound AI: Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Nebius Group N.V. provides full-stack cloud infrastructure optimized for large-scale artificial intelligence workloads.

SoundHound AI specializes in conversational voice technology across automotive, retail, and restaurant sectors.

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The artificial intelligence revolution is shifting from experimental software to heavy infrastructure and specialized interfaces. Choosing between two hot AI plays, Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) requires deciding where the greatest value lies.

Nebius Group N.V. operates as a full-stack cloud provider designed specifically for heavy AI workloads, while SoundHound AI focuses on the conversational layer of the technology. While both companies are scaling rapidly to meet modern demand, they offer distinct exposure to the hardware-heavy and software-specific ends of the machine learning market.

The case for Nebius Group N.V.

Nebius Group N.V. builds a comprehensive platform for AI workloads, offering everything from model training to production deployment. As investors evaluate opportunities among tech stocks, infrastructure providers like this often represent the backbone of the movement. The company serves global enterprises in healthcare, robotics, and financial services using data centers located across the U.S., Europe, and Israel.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $529.8 million, representing a significant year-over-year increase of roughly 350%. The company reported net income of close to $101.7 million for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 19.2%, demonstrating the company's ability to generate profit as it scales its cloud footprint.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, is approximately 1.1x. The current ratio, a measure of a company's ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, stands at roughly 3.1x. Free cash flow was approximately negative $3.7 billion. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 21.6% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation, as SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI provides voice and conversational AI agents that businesses deploy across kiosks, drive-thrus, and in-vehicle systems. Its strategy focuses on the automotive and restaurant industries, helping brands like Hyundai and Stellantis integrate natural language interfaces. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, no single customer accounted for more than 10% of total revenues, which helps mitigate the risks associated with customer concentration.

During FY 2025, revenue grew by nearly 99.4% to reach approximately $168.9 million. Despite this strong top-line performance, the company reported a net loss of close to $14.0 million for the fiscal year. The net margin was roughly -8.3%, a significant improvement from the much wider losses reported in previous years.

Risk profile comparison

Nebius Group N.V. faces intense competition from larger hyperscalers such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which possess significantly deeper pockets for data center expansion. The company is also subject to rapid technological shifts that could make its current infrastructure less efficient for future AI models. Furthermore, operating across multiple international jurisdictions subjects the business to complex and evolving data sovereignty and privacy regulations.

SoundHound AI must navigate the risks of "hallucinatory" or inaccurate AI outputs, which could damage its reputation with restaurant and automotive clients. It competes against massive technology companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which have established ecosystems in mobile and vehicle software. Additionally, the business is dependent on third-party cloud connectivity and is sensitive to cyclical downturns in the global automotive market.

Valuation comparison

SoundHound AI appears more attractively priced on a P/S ratio basis, while Nebius Group N.V. trades at a significant premium based on its Forward P/E relative to the broader sector.

Metric Nebius Group N.V. SoundHound AI Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 191.6x n/a 16.9x P/S ratio 103.2x 18.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLC sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

AI is suddenly so ubiquitous in our everyday lives and so popular in the stock market that it can be difficult to gauge long-term prospects for related stocks.

To SoundHound AI’s benefit, it’s a more established business, having been involved in speech recognition since being founded in 2005. In the past year, the company has chalked up impressive results, including counting 12 of the world’s 15 largest banks, 4 of the 5 largest automakers, and 4 of the 5 largest airlines among its customers.

It’s fair to question what competitive moat an AI speech recognition business has in an age where AI’s capabilities are growing by leaps and bounds. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that larger competitors like Alphabet or Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) could take over the speech recognition space by leveraging their massive war chests and popularity of their other products.

Nebius Group, N.V., on the other hand, is a newcomer to AI. It used to be part of the Russian Internet giant Yandex. It was split from Yandex to separate the Russian (Yandex) parts of the business from the non-Russian (Nebius) parts. That left Nebius with a lot of cash and few unconnected businesses. Just last year Nebius decided to go all-in on AI, electing to use its large cash pile to buy up thousands of top-tier chips from NVDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and turn itself into a hyperscaler. The audacious move paid off, with annual sales topping $500 million last year. The year prior, before it dove into AI, it sold less than a fifth of that.

If you can stomach NBIS’s very high valuation and believe AI is a long-term, transformational technology, then Nebius Group and its aggressive push to be counted among the giants of AI make it the choice. The lessons of AI, so far, are that size matters.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.