Nebius Group Unusual Options Activity For February 10

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NBIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 53 extraordinary options activities for Nebius Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $607,382, and 43 are calls, amounting to $6,593,370.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $60.0 for Nebius Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.2 $11.0 $11.9 $45.00 $4.1M 884 3.5K NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.3 $40.00 $126.0K 3.7K 897 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.2 $6.9 $7.2 $35.00 $111.6K 9.1K 672 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.2 $40.00 $105.0K 12.2K 1.4K NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.0 $45.00 $100.0K 3.0K 296

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius Group's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 10,536,797, the NBIS's price is up by 7.8%, now at $41.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days. Expert Opinions on Nebius Group

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $51.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BWS Financial keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $51. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BWS Financial lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nebius Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.