Nebius Group Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NBIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Nebius Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $178,988, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $512,240.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $24.5 to $75.0 for Nebius Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nebius Group stands at 2334.54, with a total volume reaching 8,974.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nebius Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $24.5 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.2 $9.4 $27.00 $94.1K 401 102 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $40.00 $90.0K 1.2K 346 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.65 $0.55 $0.55 $45.00 $66.6K 13.4K 1.2K NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.3 $1.2 $1.2 $32.00 $60.0K 768 525 NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.0 $5.5 $5.8 $75.00 $58.0K 5.1K 221

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Present Market Standing of Nebius Group Currently trading with a volume of 7,977,194, the NBIS's price is up by 1.99%, now at $26.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 132 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $56.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BWS Financial persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $60. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * An analyst from DA Davidson has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nebius Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.