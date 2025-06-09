Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) Opinions on $1B AI Funding Round

Recent discussions on X surrounding Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) have been buzzing with excitement following the company's announcement of a $1 billion funding round for AI infrastructure development. Many users on the platform have highlighted the stock's significant surge, with some noting a price increase of over 17% in a single day, attributing it to strong analyst upgrades and bullish price targets. The conversation often centers on the company's strategic partnerships and triple-digit revenue growth, painting a picture of a firm poised for substantial expansion in the AI sector.

Additionally, there is a strong focus on Nebius Group's financial health and ambitious guidance, with posts pointing to the company's cash reserves and lack of debt as key strengths. Some discussions speculate on the long-term potential of NBIS, with optimistic projections of significant market cap growth if the company continues to execute its plans effectively. The tone on X reflects a high level of interest and confidence in the stock's future, driven by its positioning in the rapidly evolving AI market.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Nebius Group N.V. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NBIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Alexander Platt from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 05/19/2025

