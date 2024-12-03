Nebius Group NV call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Nebius Group (NBIS) NV with 28,169 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 124.98%. Dec-24 30 calls and Jan-25 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

