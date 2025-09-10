Nebius Group Launches Public Offering Of $1 Bln Of Class A Shrs; To Privately Offer $2 Bln Of Notes

(RTTNews) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS), an AI infrastructure company, Wednesday said it has commenced a public offering of $1 billion of its Class A shares.

The company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of shares.

Parallelly, Nebius Group announced its intention to privately offer $2 billion of convertible senior notes in two equal tranches due 2030, and 2032.

Nebius Group also expects to grant the initial purchasers options to purchase up to an additional $150 million each of 2030 and 2032 notes.

The company intends to use proceeds from the offering of notes and class A shares to fund the growth of its business, including the acquisition of additional compute power and hardware, securing strategic high-quality and well-located land plots, the expansion of its data center footprint, and for general corporate purposes.

