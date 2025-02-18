Nebius Group Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $58.1 million, implying a year-over-year decrease of 97.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at a loss of 22 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. NBIS reported earnings of 34 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for NBIS’s Q4 Earnings

Nebius Group’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong top-line growth, driven by continued momentum in its core AI infrastructure business. This upward trend is likely to have extended and supported revenue expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s expanded cloud platform incorporates key factors for sustained growth, led by its broadened cloud services portfolio. Its notable additions include offerings like Soperator and Managed PostgreSQL for IK8S, which are designed to enhance scalability, flexibility, and performance. These innovations are expected to have strengthened the company’s competitive position.

NBIS’ Liquidity Improves in 2024

In December 2024, the company secured $700 million in equity financing from prominent investors, including NVIDIA, Accel and Orbis Investment Management, to accelerate the rollout of its full-stack AI infrastructure. This funding supports the company's focus on advanced AI capabilities, highlighted by the launch of a specialized cloud platform for AI in the early fourth quarter, built on the NVIDIA accelerated computing framework. This initiative is anticipated to have enhanced the company's competitive edge and driven growth in the fast-evolving AI market.



Nebius Group plans to accelerate investments in GPU procurement and data center capacity expansion to support its business growth. With capital expenditure in the fourth quarter expected to surpass the $387.6 million spent in the first nine months of 2024, these increased investments are likely to have impacted NBIS's fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, affecting profitability.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



NBIS currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:



Autohome ATHM has an Earnings ESP of +7.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATHM shares have gained 15.9% year to date. Autohome is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb. 20.



Marvell Technology MRVL currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.77% and a Zacks Rank #2.



MRVL shares have declined 3.6% year to date. Marvell Technology is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 05.



Bumble BMBL presently has an Earnings ESP of +40.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.



BMBL shares have returned 3.9% year to date. Bumble is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18.

