Nebius Group Expands AI Infrastructure in the US

November 19, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Nebius Group (NBIS) has released an update.

Nebius Group is strengthening its US presence with the launch of its first GPU cluster in Kansas City, aiming to serve American AI developers with lower latency and high-quality infrastructure by 2025. The company has also opened offices in San Francisco and Dallas, with plans for a New York office, as part of its strategy to expand AI infrastructure globally. By mid-2025, Nebius plans to invest over USD 1 billion in AI infrastructure, enhancing its energy-efficient, AI-native cloud offering.

