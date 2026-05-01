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Nebius Group To Buy Eigen AI For $643 Mln In Cash-And-Stock Deal

May 01, 2026 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Friday, Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) announced an agreement to acquire Eigen AI, an inference and model optimization company, for a consideration of approximately $643 million in a cash and stock deal.

The transaction is expected to strengthen Nebius Token Factory as a frontier managed inference platform for production AI, combining a battle-tested optimization stack with Nebius's global compute capacity and AI cloud platform, and will add elite inference research talent to the company's established in-house AI R&D capabilities.

"The integration of Eigen AI's optimization capabilities and founding team will establish Nebius Token Factory at the frontier of inference, offering customers market-leading model performance and unit economics with massive compute capacity to back it at scale," commented Roman Chernin, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Nebius.

The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks.

In the pre-market hours, NBIS is trading at $140.45, up 1.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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