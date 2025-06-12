Nebius Expands AI Cloud in Europe With NVIDIA GB200 and Blackwell

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS has announced the general availability of NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip capacity for its customers in Europe, marking a significant step in its mission to build out global, full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The move underscores Nebius’ commitment to accelerating AI innovation across Europe and beyond by integrating NVIDIA’s powerful computing technology into its AI Cloud platform.

In addition to launching GB200 support, Nebius has rolled out several new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI ecosystem. These include the expansion of Nebius AI Cloud with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, early access to NVIDIA Blackwell architecture through NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton, and first-in-Europe availability of NVIDIA Hopper GPUs via the Brev platform. Nebius will also introduce instances with the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition later this year.

Nebius has already put the NVIDIA GB200 platform to work, collaborating with research group LMArena and NVIDIA to bring LMArena’s Prompt-to-Leaderboard (P2L) system into production. Trained in just four days using NVIDIA DGX Cloud infrastructure on Nebius, the P2L system dynamically routes real-time user queries to the most accurate and cost-effective AI models, optimizing performance through live feedback.

The inclusion of NVIDIA AI Enterprise within Nebius AI Cloud further enhances its offering for enterprise customers and national AI programs. The platform provides tools such as NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo, enabling faster development and deployment of AI applications.

Nebius’ infrastructure is already supporting groundbreaking work. Prima Mente, a biotech firm researching neurological diseases, is using Nebius’ AI Cloud to train large-scale epigenetic models.

As the first European-headquartered Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), Nebius meets EU regulatory standards, making it ideal for sovereign AI initiatives. One such project is Milestone Systems’ Project Hafnia, a collaborative effort between NVIDIA and Nebius to develop a compliant, anonymized video data platform for training vision-language AI models to support smart city solutions. All data is processed and stored within the EU.

Nebius Sees Strong AI Momentum

The company reported first-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues surged 385% year over year, driven by strong growth in its core AI business. Annualized run-rate revenue, or ARR, saw a 700% surge, highlighting a structurally expanding revenue base. ARR for April was $310 million, which provides a strong start for the second quarter.

Nebius is carrying strong momentum into the second quarter of 2025 and remains confident in achieving its full-year ARR guidance of $750 million to $1 billion. For 2025, the company also reaffirmed its overall revenue guidance of $500 million to $700 million.

In the first quarter, Nebius significantly upgraded its AI cloud infrastructure through improvements to its Slurm-based cluster. These enhancements included automatic recovery for failed nodes and proactive system health checks designed to identify issues before they impact jobs. This directly lowers downtime and boosts capacity availability. According to the company, these changes led to an estimated 5% improvement in the availability of nodes for commercial use.

Nebius is making substantial investments in improving its object storage capabilities, and the upgraded storage system ensures that big data sets can be easily accessed and saved quickly during model training, directly lowering time-to-result for end users. NBIS successfully graduated multiple platform services like MLflow and JupyterLab Notebook from beta to general availability.

Nebius expanded integrations with external AI platforms like Metaflow, D Stack and SkyPilot, enabling customers to migrate tools with nominal friction.

NBIS’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Nebius currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 64.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry's growth of 25.2%.



