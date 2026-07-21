Nebius Chairman Sells Company Shares Worth $1.4 Million. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Chairman John Boynton disposed of 6,958 Class A Shares on July 15, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$1.4 million.

The transaction was executed entirely through directly held shares, with no indirect ownership through trusts or entities reported.

The disposition occurred as the stock recorded a one-year return of 273% as of the transaction date.

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John Wilson Boynton IV, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS), sold 6,958 Class A Shares on July 15, 2026 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 6,958 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~421,000 Post-transaction value $84.02 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($197.00); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($199.51).

Key questions

How significant was this liquidation relative to the director's total position?

The sale of 6,958 shares represented 2% of Boynton's equity stake, leaving him with ~421,000 Class A Shares held directly.

The sale of 6,958 shares represented 2% of Boynton's equity stake, leaving him with ~421,000 Class A Shares held directly. What were the execution details of the transaction?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $197.00, though individual trade prices ranged from $187.74 to $202.59 during the July 15 session.

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $197.00, though individual trade prices ranged from $187.74 to $202.59 during the July 15 session. What is the company's current scale and operational focus?

Based in Amsterdam, the firm operates in the Communication Services sector with a market capitalization of $41.2 billion and a workforce of 1,543 employees focused on AI cloud infrastructure.

Based in Amsterdam, the firm operates in the Communication Services sector with a market capitalization of $41.2 billion and a workforce of 1,543 employees focused on AI cloud infrastructure. How does the director's residual stake compare to the broader insider base?

Following the transaction, Boynton maintains a direct position valued at $84.02 million, contributing to a total insider ownership level of 0.18% as of the July 17, 2026 filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $171.77 Market Capitalization $41.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $877.9 million Net Income (TTM) $836.4 million

Company Snapshot

Nebius Group develops and operates a comprehensive AI-focused cloud infrastructure platform designed to serve the global artificial intelligence industry, featuring GPU computing clusters, cloud services, and developer tools.

The company generates revenue through its Nebius cloud platform by providing essential infrastructure services to enterprises and developers requiring high-performance computing resources for AI workloads and applications.

Nebius targets technology companies, enterprises, and developers globally who require scalable GPU computing and cloud infrastructure to support artificial intelligence development and deployment initiatives.

Nebius Group N.V. is a technology infrastructure provider specializing in AI-centric cloud computing solutions with a market capitalization of $41.2 billion as of July 2026. The company has demonstrated exceptional growth momentum, with a one-year share price appreciation of 272.71%, reflecting strong investor demand for AI infrastructure providers.

With 1,543 employees and headquarters in Amsterdam, Nebius maintains a focused operational structure while scaling its GPU computing and cloud service offerings to meet accelerating global demand for AI infrastructure.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 15 sale of Nebius Group stock by the company’s Chairman of the Board, John Boynton IV, occurred after shares soared nearly 300% over the past 12 months, although well after dropping from a 52-week high of $299.86 on June 22. The disposition represented just 2% of his holdings, which suggests he wanted to lock in some of his gains, but is holding on to over 400,000 shares in a sign he has a bullish outlook towards the stock.

Nebius shares are up because of its success as a neocloud, which is a cloud computing provider that specializes in data center infrastructure optimized for AI. Its first-quarter revenue rose an impressive 684% year over year to $399 million. It also disclosed a $2 billion investment from Nvidia, which demonstrates the AI semiconductor chip leader’s high conviction in Nebius’ infrastructure approach.

Unlike other neocloud rivals, Nebius is focused on carefully managing the financial impact of its data center expansion, as costs can quickly spiral out of control. It seeks prepayments from customers in order to reduce the capital needed from equity and debt financing, which has encouraged Wall Street to invest in the stock.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.