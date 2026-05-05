Nebius Breaks Out to All-Time Highs—Here's What's Driving It.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been one of the most extraordinary stories in the market over the past year, and this week the momentum has kicked into another gear entirely. The stock closed Monday, May 4, at a new all-time high of $176.42, up over 14% on the day and about 600% over the prior 12 months.

For investors who have followed the Nebius story since its early days as a small-cap AI infrastructure play with minimal analyst coverage and $120 million in annualized revenue, the transformation has been nothing short of remarkable.

And the catalyst behind this week's breakout is far from noise. Here’s what’s behind the latest momentum in NBIS, and what investors should look out for next.

The Catalyst: Eigen AI

On May 1, Nebius announced it had agreed to acquire Eigen AI for $643 million. Eigen is an inference and model optimization specialist focused on making AI model deployment faster and cheaper by reducing compute and memory requirements. The acquisition is strategically significant. Nebius plans to integrate Eigen's technology directly into its Token Factory managed inference platform, enabling developers to deploy, refine, and scale AI models more efficiently on Nebius infrastructure.

The deal signals something important about where Nebius is heading as a business. The company has spent the past year building the physical infrastructure layer of the AI cloud stack, large-scale GPU clusters, data centers, and cloud services. The Eigen acquisition represents a deliberate move up the stack toward higher-margin, software-defined services. And for a company guiding toward $3 billion to $3.4 billion in 2026 revenue, expanding the platform's capabilities and margin profile at this stage of growth is exactly the right move.

The Foundation Underneath the Move

It is worth stepping back and appreciating what sits beneath these latest catalysts. Nebius enters this breakout with a contracted backlog approaching $50 billion, anchored by a $27 billion multi-year deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), up to a $19.4 billion commitment from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and a $2 billion strategic investment from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Management has guided 2026 revenue of $3 billion to $3.4 billion, up from $530 million in full-year 2025.

The company recently closed a $4.34 billion convertible debt funding round, providing the financial firepower to execute on its aggressive capital plan without being constrained by its balance sheet. Q1 2026 earnings are due May 13, with analysts projecting a significant sequential revenue jump from Q4's $227.7 million.

For a company that had close to no analyst coverage and $120 million in annualized revenue roughly 18 months ago, the scale and pace of that transformation is difficult to overstate. The overall consensus among analysts covering the stock remains bullish, with a Moderate Buy rating, and a consensus price target of $154.75. As of May 5, the company had 15 analyst ratings, but that wasn't always the case. In May of last year, the stock was covered by only two analysts, with a consensus price target of $45, when it was trading at almost $26 a share.

The Technical Picture

Of course, the company has gone from strength to strength, as shown by the stock’s rapid appreciation. With NBIS near all-time highs, up over 100% on the year, disciplined investors probably don’t want to pay current prices.

However, post-earnings, if the stock tops expectations and guides well, a new opportunity could come about. If the stock establishes a new base and consolidation above prior resistance near $160, a potential breakout thereafter could be the trigger that investors on the sidelines are waiting for.

What to Watch Next

The May 13 earnings report is the next major event on the calendar. Investors will be focused on three things: the ARR trajectory and whether it is tracking toward the $7 billion to $9 billion full-year 2026 target, operational updates on the Meta and Microsoft hyperscaler deployments, and early commentary on the Eigen AI integration timeline.

For a stock trading at all-time highs after a near-600% run over the prior year, the bar heading into earnings is high. But with the Eigen acquisition expanding the platform's capabilities, the contracted backlog providing revenue visibility that few AI infrastructure companies can match, and a growing roster of top-tier analysts now covering the name, the fundamental momentum heading into that report looks as strong as it has ever been.

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