Nebius Is Up 210% This Year. Here's Why There's Still Room for More Upside in 2026.

Key Points

Nebius is backed by Nvidia.

Nebius expects to dramatically grow its revenue base over the next few years.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

If you invested in Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock at the start of 2026, you're a satisfied investor. The stock is already up by 210% year to date, but I think there could be plenty of room for more. The reality is that Nebius is growing at such a quick pace that its potential hasn't fully been priced into the stock quite yet. So even if you've missed out on its recent returns, that doesn't mean you have missed out on the opportunity to profit from it.

I think Nebius is a top stock to buy now, and its growth trajectory could make it a smart pick beyond 2026 as well.

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Nebius' platform is in high demand

Probably one of the most underrated aspects of Nebius' business is its backing from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). When a company as large and successful as Nvidia takes a look at all of its clients, singles out a relatively small company compared to some of the artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers, and declares that it wants to invest in and partner with it, investors should pay attention. Nvidia has all sorts of growth avenues, and if Nebius is one place it wants to stick its money, retail investors should consider doing the same.

Nebius is a neocloud company that operates an AI-focused cloud computing platform. It has attracted clients of all sizes, including hyperscalers like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). While it may seem odd that these two are using Nebius' platform when they have their own data center infrastructure, the reality is that both of them need as much AI computing capacity as possible, as quickly as possible. These partnerships are leading to huge growth for Nebius.

In Q1, its revenue rose a jaw-dropping 684% year over year. That wasn't just a one-quarter spike, either. Wall Street expects 550% revenue growth for 2026 and 225% for 2027. Assuming it hits those targets, as of the end of next year, the company will have $11.2 billion in trailing-12-month revenue, up from less than $900 million today. That should lead to further stock gains, making Nebius a smart stock to buy now and hold on to over the next few years.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nebius Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.