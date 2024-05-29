Nearly Two-Thirds Of Americans Fund Home Improvement Projects With Savings, Forbes Advisor Survey Finds

With home prices climbing and interest rates still high, remodeling can be a great way to turn an outdated or uninspiring house into a dream home without buying a new property.

Although many homeowners are making required repairs, others are taking on projects to improve the aesthetic and appeal of their living space. In fact, 83% of homeowners say they have worked on a home improvement project within the last 24 months, according to a Forbes Advisor survey.

We surveyed 2,000 Americans to uncover the types of home improvement projects they took on and learn how they funded their upgrades.

Most Consumers Took on Home Projects for Repairs, Functionality and Aesthetics

Despite inflation putting pressure on consumer wallets, many are finding some wiggle room to allocate cash—or borrow money—to pay for home upgrades.

About three in five survey respondents said they’ve done a home improvement project within the past year. Many homeowners are taking on smaller projects, but some are also undertaking major overhauls.

Asked about the types of home improvement projects done in the past five years, the top three were interior painting, bathroom remodeling and updating light fixtures.

Thirty-three percent of respondents said the primary motivation for conducting a home improvement project was to handle needed repairs, while 29% said it was to improve home functionality and 25% wanted to improve their home aesthetic. Notably, only 11% of respondents said they did renovations to increase the value of their home.

Almost half of consumers who took on home improvement upgrades did a do-it-yourself (DIY) project compared to 28% who hired a contractor. Another 27% of respondents used a combination of both, DIYing and hiring out labor.

Most Consumers Used Savings To Fund Their Projects

Two-thirds of homeowners spent less than $15,000 on home improvement projects, while about 32% paid more than $15,000 for their projects.

When paying for projects, cash was king. Despite consumers using a combination of funding methods, 63% used savings for their home project. Credit cards and loans followed that, being the second and third-most popular funding options, respectively.

For those who took out loans, 9% used a personal loan for home improvement and another 12% tapped into their home equity using a home equity loan, home equity line of credit (HELOC), FHA 203(k) loan or cash-out refinance to pay for upgrades.

Most Homeowners Researched Financing Options for Home Projects

Using cash is the best way to fund home improvement projects as this allows you to avoid debt and interest. But when borrowing is necessary (or a possibility), shopping around with multiple lenders for rates and terms is the best way to find the cheapest option.

Although savings was the most popular funding source, most respondents also researched financing options. Respondents who investigated financing options said they used the following methods:

Online research. 43%

43% Asked family or friends. 29%

29% Checked with banks and credit unions. 14%

Financing Home Improvement Projects Was Positive for Many Borrowers

Forty-four percent of respondents financed their home improvement after getting approval, while another 36% were influenced by getting a low-rate offer and 29% moved forward with financing after being offered favorable financing terms. For 36% of respondents, their decision was influenced by having a good enough amount of equity to finance their project.

Of those who used a loan for their home projects, 35% borrowed more than they needed, another 35% borrowed the exact amount they needed and 27% borrowed less than the amount they needed. In addition, most borrowers said they were very likely or somewhat likely to recommend using a loan to finance a home improvement project to someone else.

Among respondents who didn’t use home equity financing or a personal loan, 75% would or would maybe consider borrowing for future home improvement projects.

Tips for Deciding on Worthwhile Home Projects

When deciding what projects to prioritize, defining personal and financial goals can help homeowners determine what to take on.

If the goal is to increase a home’s value, making minor kitchen upgrades, repainting, refinishing hardwood floors or replacing old hardware can offer a return on investment, or ROI, according to reporting from Forbes Home.

Alternatively, putting on a new addition, doing a major kitchen remodel, rebuilding bathrooms or installing a pool are high-cost projects that aren’t likely to pay off. Homeowners can compare project costs against the home’s resale value after renovation to measure ROI.

That said, happiness is also worth investing in. If an upgrade won’t provide a high investment return but does improve your quality of life and satisfaction in a home, it’s still worth considering.

How To Find a Loan for Home Projects

The best way to finance home improvement depends on the project and your own financial priorities.

Personal loans. Personal loans provide borrowers with a cash lump sum, which can work for projects with a predetermined cost. Loan amounts typically reach $50,000 or $100,000, depending on the lender, and personal loans for home improvement projects often don’t require collateral.

Personal loans provide borrowers with a cash lump sum, which can work for projects with a predetermined cost. Loan amounts typically reach $50,000 or $100,000, depending on the lender, and personal loans for home improvement projects often don’t require collateral. Home equity loans. Secured by your home, home equity loans also offer a lump sum that’s repaid in installments. However, interest rates on home equity loans tend to be lower than unsecured personal loans since the collateral backing reduces lender risk. If you default, the lender can take your home through foreclosure.

Secured by your home, home equity loans also offer a lump sum that’s repaid in installments. However, interest rates on home equity loans tend to be lower than unsecured personal loans since the collateral backing reduces lender risk. If you default, the lender can take your home through foreclosure. Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). HELOCs are credit lines backed by home equity that you can borrow from on an ongoing basis. HELOCs can be a good financing option when project costs are open-ended since you can draw money as needed.

HELOCs are credit lines backed by home equity that you can borrow from on an ongoing basis. HELOCs can be a good financing option when project costs are open-ended since you can draw money as needed. Credit cards. Credit cards are lines of credit you can use for small or large projects, depending on the credit limit the card issuer extends to you. Interest rates on cards tend to be much higher than other financing options, so it can be expensive to finance home projects with a credit card unless you qualify for a special, low-interest offer.

Credit cards are lines of credit you can use for small or large projects, depending on the credit limit the card issuer extends to you. Interest rates on cards tend to be much higher than other financing options, so it can be expensive to finance home projects with a credit card unless you qualify for a special, low-interest offer. Government programs. Initiatives backed by the government—such as the FHA Title I loan and 203(k) loan programs—have flexible requirements and let borrowers finance alterations, improvements or repairs with loans from approved lenders. For example, you can use Title I loans to make light-to-moderate repairs on a fixer-upper, and caregivers or seniors can use home improvement loans to make accessibility upgrades.

How To Compare Loan Options

Reviewing multiple financing options can help you find the best home improvement loan for your next project. Below are variables to compare when shopping around.

Interest rates. Interest rates show the overall cost of borrowing. Homeowners can use a home improvement loan calculator to estimate payments and compare total loan costs with different interest rates.

Interest rates show the overall cost of borrowing. Homeowners can use a home improvement loan calculator to estimate payments and compare total loan costs with different interest rates. Finance costs. Besides interest, installment loans can have upfront origination fees of up to 8% of the loan amount. Home equity loans and HELOCs can also have closing fees, which are fees charged to process a loan backed by your home. Plus, HELOCs and credit cards may have ongoing annual fees.

Besides interest, installment loans can have upfront origination fees of up to 8% of the loan amount. Home equity loans and HELOCs can also have closing fees, which are fees charged to process a loan backed by your home. Plus, HELOCs and credit cards may have ongoing annual fees. Repayment terms. Personal loan terms can reach seven years, while home equity loans might have terms that span up to 30 years. HELOCs may let you withdraw cash for up to ten years with repayment periods lasting up to 20 years, and there’s no limit to how long you can use a credit card as long as it stays in good standing.

Personal loan terms can reach seven years, while home equity loans might have terms that span up to 30 years. HELOCs may let you withdraw cash for up to ten years with repayment periods lasting up to 20 years, and there’s no limit to how long you can use a credit card as long as it stays in good standing. Eligibility criteria. In all cases, your credit, income and existing debt balances will be checked to measure your eligibility for financing, but different loans have different minimum requirements that applicants should review.

How To Get Approved for Home Improvement Financing

For homeowners considering a home remodel loan, these tips can help you get approved.

Check your credit. Lenders generally look for borrowers with good credit, and reviewing your credit before applying can help you qualify. Some lenders may be willing to offer bad credit home improvement loans, but these loans will likely have higher interest rates and fees.

Lenders generally look for borrowers with good credit, and reviewing your credit before applying can help you qualify. Some lenders may be willing to offer bad credit home improvement loans, but these loans will likely have higher interest rates and fees. Pay down existing debt. Reducing your credit card balances or paying off other outstanding loans can reduce your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which can increase your approval odds.

Reducing your credit card balances or paying off other outstanding loans can reduce your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which can increase your approval odds. Calculate your equity. Generally, you need to have at least 15% to 20% equity in your home to qualify for a HELOC or home equity loan.

Generally, you need to have at least 15% to 20% equity in your home to qualify for a HELOC or home equity loan. Prequalify if you can. Some lenders let you get rate quotes without a hard credit check, and pulling multiple quotes is a good way to compare options.

Some lenders let you get rate quotes without a hard credit check, and pulling multiple quotes is a good way to compare options. Look for government program lenders. If you want to use a HUD Title I loan and 203(k) loan, you can search for approved lenders using the HUD website.

Methodology

This online survey of 2,000 U.S. homeowners who have done a home improvement project in the past five years was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company Talker Research, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from April 26 to May 6, 2024. The margin of error is ± 2.2 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

