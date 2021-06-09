Nearly Half of the Country's Workers are Considering a Job Change

The pandemic could lead to one of the largest shufflings of the global workforce in decades. A Microsoft survey of over 31,000 employees in 31 markets around the world found that 41% are thinking about leaving their jobs. And the percentage of younger workers is even higher.

In a report, called The Next Great Disruption Is Hybrid Work – Are We Ready?, Microsoft found that 46% of the workforce is planning a major pivot or career transition because they can now work remotely.

“With so much change upending people over the past year, employees are reevaluating priorities, home bases, and their entire lives,” the report reads. “So, whether it’s due to fewer networking or career advancement opportunities, a new calling, pent-up demand, or a host of pandemic-related struggles, more people are considering their next move.”

Generation Z – those workers between the ages of 18-25 – are even more at risk, says Microsoft. Some 60% of the respondents in that demographic described themselves as merely surviving or struggling right now. They’re less engaged and excited with work and not feeling a sense or purpose in the office.

That’s problematic, as Generation Z is the next generation of corporate leaders – and their struggles could result in earlier burnout or a lack of future creativity. The report identified seven trends that will define the future of the workplace and the impact of the pandemic:

Flexible Work – The days of working entirely from the office seem to be drawing to an end. Over 70% of workers want flexible remote work options to continue – and 66% of business decision makers are considering redesigning physical spaces to better accommodate hybrid work environments.

Leaders are out of touch with employees – Business leaders are faring better than employees and that’s causing a disconnect. That disparity could be because leaders tend to be older and further along in their careers, but with remote work there are fewer occasions where they can check in with workers to see how they’re doing. Some 61% of leaders said they were thriving, while just 39% of frontline workers did and just 44% of working moms felt the same. And 64% of new employees described themselves as struggling.

Productive, but exhausted – The pandemic has seen a rise in worker productivity, but it has come at the cost of blurring (or erasing) the work/life line. The average meeting is now 10 minutes longer and the average Microsoft Teams user is sending 45% more chats. There were an additional 40.6 billion work emails in February compared to February 2020. And time spent in Teams meetings has increased 148%.

Gen-Z at risk – While this work is draining for everyone, Generation Z is taking the brunt of the stress, feeling isolated and struggling with motivation.

“New generations offer fresh perspectives and challenge the status quo,” the report says. “Their contributions are critical, and as the first generation to start their jobs in a completely remote environment on such a widespread basis, their experience will set expectations and attitudes toward work moving forward. Ensuring that Gen Z feels a sense of purpose and wellbeing is an urgent imperative in the shift to hybrid.”

The innovation threat – People’s networks are shrinking as those feelings of isolation have grown. While we’re working closely with our immediate teams, broader connections have been neglected. That creates silos and group think – and could be a threat to corporate innovation. The good news is as lockdowns have eased, people do seem to be reconnecting with their distant network.

The critical nature of authenticity – We all learned to appreciate the people we work with as humans during the pandemic, as dogs went into a barking frenzy during Zoom calls or kids wandered past in the background. That’s made people more comfortable being authentic when they are at work, which, in turn, has strengthened relationships and helped productivity, since there’s no illusion to maintain. In fact, one in six workers says they have cried with a coworker.

However, notes the report, “it‘s important to note … that Black and U.S. Latino workers in the U.S. reported bigger challenges in building relationships, feeling included, and bringing their authentic selves to work than the broader population.”

The mobile nature of talent – The explosion in remote positions has expanded the talent landscape. Remote job postings on LinkedIn increased more than five times during the pandemic and women, Gen Z, and those without a graduate degree are most likely to apply, says the networking site.

It’s a changed world, and one where corporate wanderlust is strong, but that doesn’t mean things are bad, says Microsoft. It is, however, an opportunity for companies to rethink how they interact with their workers.

“These trends show that we are no longer bound to traditional notions of space and time to work together,” said the report. “Instead, we can set aside our long-held assumptions and shift our mental model to embrace extreme flexibility.”

