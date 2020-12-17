Nearly half of Solgold shareholders vote against reappointing CEO to board

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold and copper miner Solgold Plc's SOLG.L chief executive Nick Mather was handed a strong rebuke on Thursday, with nearly half of the company's shareholders voting against his reappointment to the miner's board.

Solgold, backed by BHP BHP.AXBHPB.L and Newcrest NCM.AX, has sparred with two of its largest shareholders over funding for its mammoth Ecuador copper-gold project.

Solgold said in a release that 44.7% of investors voted against reappointing Mather as director at Thursday's annual meeting.

The Ecuador-focused company agreed in May a financing package of up to $150 million and a $15 million bridge loan for its Alpala project with streaming company Franco-Nevada FNV.TO, defying Newcrest, which had urged it to raise funds via equity.

Solgold did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

