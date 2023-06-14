World Reimagined

Nearly Half of LGBTQ+ Employees Not ‘Out’ at Work

Chris Morris
While many companies will publicly endorse Pride month and take up for LGBTQ+ issues on social media, a significant number of gay employees are keeping their sexuality a secret at work, for fear it will be used against them.

new study from Glassdoor looks at the LGBTQ+ employee experience in 2023 and finds that nearly half of employed LGBTQ+ Americans say they believe being “out” at work could hurt their careers. That could mean anything from losing their job to not getting a promotion or being selected for a project.

The good news, if there is any, is that this is a slight improvement from where things stood in 2019, when 47% of employed LGBTQ+ workers said they were still closeted.

Unfortunately, more than half, some 55%, of those same workers said they had either experienced or witnessed anti-LGBTQ+ comments by co-workers—and that number is on the rise. Four years ago, just 53% said they had.

Meanwhile, a separate study from Indeed found that over half (52%) of LGBTQ+ workers would never apply for a position in a state that has anti-LGBTQ legislation. And 77% said they would hesitate to apply for a position in a state with such laws.

These concerns follow a record 315 anti-LGBTQ bills being introduced in the U.S. last year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. As of mid-June 2023, however, the ACLU says 491 anti-LGBTQ bills have already been introduced this year.

It’s not just the existing workforce that’s worried about these things. LGBTQ+ youth, who are about to enter the workforce say they are also worried about how their sexual identity will impact their careers.

Just 23% of the current workers responding to the Indeed study said their employer provides LGBTQ+ specific benefits. Almost all of the rest (73%) noted their company provides no trans-specific benefits, such as financial support for gender-affirming care.

(The Indeed study found fewer closeted workers, though, with just 26% saying they are not out at work)

The fears of those workers aren’t unfounded. A report by the Social Science Research Network found that LGBTQ+ workers receive, on average, salaries that are 22% below those of heterosexual and cisgender individuals after a decade in the workplace. A similar study by advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, which used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, found that LGBTQ+ employees earn roughly 90% what heterosexual employees make. LGBTQ+ people of color, transgender women and men and non-binary individuals earn even less.

“Working men (including both cisgender and transgender men) in the LGBTQ+ community earned approximately 4% less than the typical worker,” the study found. “For LGBTQ+ working women, who have similar earnings to all women, the wage gap relative to the typical worker increased to 13%.”

It’s a problem that’s not likely to go away anytime soon. The Wharton Class of 2023 is the most diverse in the school’s history. Beyond its record setting number for women, LGBTQ+ representation reached 7%, which was also an all-time high.

Chris Morris

Chris Morris is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was Director of Content Development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor. Today, he writes for dozens of national outlets including Digital Trends, Fortune, and CNBC.com.

