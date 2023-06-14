Nearly Half of LGBTQ+ Employees Not ‘Out’ at Work

While many companies will publicly endorse Pride month and take up for LGBTQ+ issues on social media, a significant number of gay employees are keeping their sexuality a secret at work, for fear it will be used against them.

A new study from Glassdoor looks at the LGBTQ+ employee experience in 2023 and finds that nearly half of employed LGBTQ+ Americans say they believe being “out” at work could hurt their careers. That could mean anything from losing their job to not getting a promotion or being selected for a project.

The good news, if there is any, is that this is a slight improvement from where things stood in 2019, when 47% of employed LGBTQ+ workers said they were still closeted.

Unfortunately, more than half, some 55%, of those same workers said they had either experienced or witnessed anti-LGBTQ+ comments by co-workers—and that number is on the rise. Four years ago, just 53% said they had.

Meanwhile, a separate study from Indeed found that over half (52%) of LGBTQ+ workers would never apply for a position in a state that has anti-LGBTQ legislation. And 77% said they would hesitate to apply for a position in a state with such laws.

These concerns follow a record 315 anti-LGBTQ bills being introduced in the U.S. last year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. As of mid-June 2023, however, the ACLU says 491 anti-LGBTQ bills have already been introduced this year.

It’s not just the existing workforce that’s worried about these things. LGBTQ+ youth, who are about to enter the workforce say they are also worried about how their sexual identity will impact their careers.

Just 23% of the current workers responding to the Indeed study said their employer provides LGBTQ+ specific benefits. Almost all of the rest (73%) noted their company provides no trans-specific benefits, such as financial support for gender-affirming care.

(The Indeed study found fewer closeted workers, though, with just 26% saying they are not out at work)

The fears of those workers aren’t unfounded. A report by the Social Science Research Network found that LGBTQ+ workers receive, on average, salaries that are 22% below those of heterosexual and cisgender individuals after a decade in the workplace. A similar study by advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, which used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, found that LGBTQ+ employees earn roughly 90% what heterosexual employees make. LGBTQ+ people of color, transgender women and men and non-binary individuals earn even less.

“Working men (including both cisgender and transgender men) in the LGBTQ+ community earned approximately 4% less than the typical worker,” the study found. “For LGBTQ+ working women, who have similar earnings to all women, the wage gap relative to the typical worker increased to 13%.”

It’s a problem that’s not likely to go away anytime soon. The Wharton Class of 2023 is the most diverse in the school’s history. Beyond its record setting number for women, LGBTQ+ representation reached 7%, which was also an all-time high.

