Nearly 90% of Japan regional banks receive payments under BOJ scheme

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it had offered payments to nearly 90% of the country's regional lenders under a scheme designed to revitalise the industry by promoting mergers and cost cuts.

Under the programme, the BOJ began paying from mid-September 0.1% interest on deposits held at the central bank by regional lenders that reduce costs, boost profits or consolidate.

Of the roughly 100 regional banks in Japan, 86 of them qualified to receive the payments, as well as 142 smaller credit unions, the BOJ said in a statement.

The BOJ introduced the scheme to prod regional banks, already reeling from prolonged ultra-low interest rates and a dwindling population, into consolidating or streamlining operations to weather worsening business conditions.

Critics have said the programme goes beyond the realm of central banking by offering payouts to a specific industry with the aim of driving reform in the sector.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Kim Coghill)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.