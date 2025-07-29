This Nearly 7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is About to Hit a Growth Spurt

Key Points Enterprise Products Partners reported stronger growth in the second quarter.

The MLP's growth rate should further accelerate in the coming quarters.

It has ample financial flexibility to continue making growth investments as opportunities arise.

10 stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners ›

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is known for its nearly 7%-yielding distribution, but it's on the verge of a growth acceleration. About $6 billion in organic growth capital projects will enter commercial service in the second half of this year. They will boost the master limited partnership's (MLP) income and support its ability to extend its 26-year streak of distribution increases.

Here's a closer look at what the MLP has coming down the pipeline.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Starting to hit the accelerator

Enterprise Products Partners recently reported its second-quarter financial results. The midstream company generated $1.9 billion of distributable cash flow during the period, representing a 7% increase from the prior year. That's an acceleration from the first quarter when its distributable cash flow increased 5% year over year to $2 billion.

The MLP delivered higher year-over-year earnings growth "in a seasonally weaker quarter challenged with macroeconomic, geopolitical, and commodity price headwinds," commented co-CEO Jim Teague in the second-quarter earnings press release. The company's operations performed well as it delivered five new operating records in the period, including record gas processing volumes, gas pipeline volumes, crude oil pipeline volumes, and refined product and petrochemical pipeline volumes.

The pipeline company benefited from the strength of its legacy operations. It also got a boost from growth investments it completed last year. The MLP closed its acquisition of Pinon Midstream, acquired assets from Western Midstream, and completed several growth capital projects, including both phases of its TW Products System and two additional gas processing plants.

More growth is coming down the pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners didn't complete any major growth capital projects or acquisitions in the first half of this year. However, that's about to change. "We are excited for the opportunities the second half of 2025 is poised to present with approximately $6 billion of our organic growth capital projects slated to enter commercial service," stated Teague in the second-quarter earnings press release.

The co-CEO highlighted that the MLP is on the cusp of a "significant expansion of our natural gas processing infrastructure in the Permian Basin." Enterprise Products recently commissioned two new natural gas processing plants in the basin (Orion and Mentone West). It's also building new gas gathering, compression, and treating assets in the region.

"Further downstream, we are beginning service at the Neches River Terminal ("NRT") in Orange County, Texas," stated Teague. He commented, "the successful commercialization of the NRT facility reflects the robust growing global demand for U.S. hydrocarbons and highlights Enterprise's ability to quickly and economically expand its footprint to meet the needs of international markets." Finally, the company expects to commission Frac 14 and the Bahia pipeline in the fourth quarter of this year.

This expansion project wave gives the MLP lots of momentum heading into 2026, which should continue throughout next year. Enterprise Products Partners has several additional growth capital projects on track to enter commercial service next year, including its Mentone West 2 plant, the second phase of NRT, and an expansion of the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal. Additionally, the company has more than $700 million of incremental projects under development that it could approve over the next two years.

Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners has ample financial flexibility to approve new growth capital projects and make acquisitions as opportunities arise. The company is currently on track to produce $2 billion of additional free cash flow next year as growth capital spending falls from $4 billion-$4.5 billion this year to $2 billion-$2.5 billion in 2026. It also has the strongest balance sheet in the midstream sector. Securing additional growth investments would further support its long-term growth outlook.

Ample fuel to continue increasing the distribution

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its high-yielding distribution for 26 straight years, including by 3.8% over the past year. Given the visible earnings growth from new assets and its strong financial position, further distribution increases appear likely. For investors, this adds a layer of growth opportunity to what is already an attractive income investment. It makes the MLP ideally suited for those seeking both income and long-term growth (and who are comfortable with the Schedule K-1 Federal Tax Form it issues).

Should you invest $1,000 in Enterprise Products Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Enterprise Products Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enterprise Products Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,628!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,063,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.