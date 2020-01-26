Nearly 50 dead, thousands displaced as storms lash southeast of Brazil

At least 46 people have died in Brazil and more than 25,000 have been displaced due to widespread flooding following storms and heavy rains that have swept across the south east of the country, authorities said on Sunday.
