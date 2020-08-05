US Markets

Nearly 5 mln people returned to work in Mexico in June - poll

Dave Graham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Nearly 5 million people returned to work in Mexico in June, though formal unemployment continued to rise, figures from the national statistics institute INEGI showed on Wednesday.

A telephone survey by INEGI showed 5.7 more million people were economically active in the labor market in June compared with May; 4.8 million of them working, and 901,000 looking for work.

The bulk of Mexicans work in the informal economy, and they have borne the brunt of job losses sparked in Latin America's No. 2 economy by the coronavirus pandemic. INEGI said some 12 million jobs were lost between March and May.

The government began lifting some lockdown measures in late May, but economic activity remains well down compared with 2019.

Mexico's official unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in June, up from 4.2% in May, the figures showed.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during the weekend that formal job losses had almost come to a halt by the end of July, with just over 3,400 jobs shed last month.

