Nearly 2 Million Sign Up for China’s Digital Yuan ‘Lottery’

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Almost two million people living in the Chinese city of Shenzhen signed up for a 10 million (US$1.48 million) digital yuan giveaway over the weekend.

  • According to reports by AsiaOne, of the 1.91 million residents that put their hands up for the latest test of ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs sovereign digital currency, only 2.3% of applicants won their free money.
  • Around 50,000 digital Ã¢ÂÂred envelopes,Ã¢ÂÂ reminiscent of the traditional gifts doled out in China for special occasions and each containing 200 digital yuan ($29.60), were handed out Monday.
  • The free digital currency is destined to be spent at 3,389 stores set up to handle the electronic means of payment as part of ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs latest test, and promotion, of its national digital currency.
  • The Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), as it is known, has been given no definitive timeline for its launch but giveaway in Shenzhen may signify efforts by ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs central bank to ratchet up its plans.
  • One obstacle for obtaining the nationÃ¢ÂÂs digital yuan requires users to open a digital wallet which has raised concerns over how children and the elderly can participate.
  • As cited in AsiaOneÃ¢ÂÂs report, an unidentified user said the digital currency was a Ã¢ÂÂlitmus testÃ¢ÂÂ for the Ã¢ÂÂnew economyÃ¢ÂÂ with the potential to unseat the U.S. dollarÃ¢ÂÂs role as the dominant global currency.

