Nearly 170,000 bags of arabica coffee awaits grading at ICE exchange

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - There was a large increase in the amount of arabica coffee that is waiting for the evaluation of ICE exchange graders to be added to ICE's certified arabica stocks, according to a report released late on Tuesday.

ICE said in the report that there are 166,027 bags of arabica coffee pending grading at its certified exchanges, of which 133,568 bags come from top grower Brazil.

If a large part of the pending volume is approved, it could lift the overall certified stocks considerably from the current amount of 333,771 bags, which has been gradually rising since it hit a 25-year low of around 220,000 bags seen in November.

Approvals, however, have been low.

Tuesday's report said that only 974 bags were approved of a total of 6,672 bags evaluated by ICE graders.

Rising certified stocks could be bearish for coffee prices in New York KCc.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

