Nearly 1 in 7 US Homes Are Uninsured — and the Rate Is Even Higher in These 10 States

It’s no secret that climate change has contributed to a rise in the number and severity of extreme weather events — and a steady increase in homeowners insurance claims. This, in turn, has pushed up the cost of homeowners insurance.

From 2018 to 2022, the average homeowners insurance premiums per policy rose 8.7% quicker than the inflation rate, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Insurance has gotten so expensive that a rising number of Americans have decided to forgo it altogether.

In fact, almost 1 in 7 homes across the U.S. are uninsured, according to a new LendingTree study that analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Among the findings were that 11.3 million of the nation’s 82.9 million owner-occupied homes don’t have insurance. That’s 13.6%, but in some states and cities, the percentage is much higher than that.

Here’s a look at some of the states with the highest rate of uninsured homes in the U.S.

A Concerning Statistic

According to Rob Bhatt, a LendingTree home insurance expert and licensed insurance agent, the fact that 13.6% of homes are uninsured is a troubling statistic.

“For most people, your home is your most important investment,” Bhatt said in a March 17 press release. “It’s important to protect that investment with insurance. Insurance has become more expensive and harder to get in recent years. This is putting people just one disaster away from losing the physical and financial security their home provides.”

States Where Rates of Uninsured Homes Are Highest

The risk is greater in some parts of the country than others — especially regions that are prone to hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters. Many of these events occur in the Southeast and prairie states. Yet states in these regions rank among the highest in terms of uninsured homes.

Here are the 10 states with the highest rate of uninsured homes, according to the LendingTree study.

Rank State Percentage of homes without insurance 1 New Mexico 23.3% 2 West Virginia 23.0% 3 Mississippi 22.9% 4 Louisiana 21.1% 5 Alaska 20.4% 6 Alabama 19.1% 7 Oklahoma 18.9% 8 Arkansas 18.9% 9 North Dakota 18.7% 10 Florida 18.1%

Homeowners in these states overlook crucial risks by not insuring their homes, Bhatt said. For example, the most common homeowners insurance claim comes from wind and hail damage, which is especially prevalent in Gulf Coast states like Mississippi, where homeowners often have to pay extra for wind coverage, he explained.

Metro Areas With the Most Uninsured Homes

LendingTree also looked at the 10 U.S. metro areas with the highest percentage of uninsured homes. All are located in states with comparatively high risks of wind, rain and flood damage.

McAllen, Texas: 43.3% El Paso, Texas: 23.0% Miami: 21.0% Lakeland, Florida: 20.2% Jackson, Mississippi: 19.7% Tampa, Florida: 18.5% Birmingham, Alabama: 18.4% Cape Coral, Florida: 17.9% Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 17.6% San Antonio: 16.3%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

