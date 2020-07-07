Cryptocurrencies

Nearly $60M in Bitcoin Moved to Ethereum in June

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published

Nearly $60 million worth of bitcoins moved to Ethereum during June, according to data estimates from Dune Analytics. Wrapped Bitcoin, the oldest tokenized bitcoin protocol on Ethereum, is responsible for roughly 75% of that growth after moving more than 4,800 BTC to Ethereum last month.Â 

Demand has increased for using bitcoin in a variety of decentralized financial services as Ethereum continues to be the most popular off-chain destination for bitcoins. More specifically, yield farming and MakerDAO adding tokenized bitcoin as collateral are likely strong catalysts, said Medio Demarco, former associate at Deutsche Bank and co-founder of cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital.

âThe recent trend shouldnât come as a surprise and will probably continue,â Demarco told CoinDesk.

Related: Market Wrap: With Low Volatility, Traders Seem to Like $9,000 Bitcoin

The increasing popularity of tokenized bitcoin is also no surprise to Ben Chan, CTO at BitGo, the cryptocurrency payments processor that spearheaded Wrapped Bitcoin. âThe purpose of WBTC is to bring bitcoin to the world of decentralized finance,â Chan said. âYield opportunities for lending and supplying WBTCâ in Ethereum-based applications are driving recent growth, he added.

Currently $132 million worth of bitcoin is on Ethereum, at the time of publication, or roughly 0.08% of the leading cryptocurrencyâs market capitalization, according to OnChainFX.

Is the growing demand to use bitcoin on Ethereum a positive signal for the leading cryptocurrency? According to Demarco, the trend has a âsynergisticâ effect for both blockchains.Â 

Chan agreed, telling CoinDesk that, for Ethereum, growth in the value of assets on decentralized finance applications is âa step towards the maturation of trustless and transparent financial services.â For Bitcoin, the benefit comes from being able to earn yield and collateralize bitcoin,â which âadds incentiveâ for users to invest in the cryptocurrency, according to Chan.Â 

Related: Delta Exchange Predicts $40 Price for COMP Ahead of Governance Token Deluge

Using bitcoin on Ethereum is âpotentially bullish for both networks,â Chan said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular