Nearly $60M in Bitcoin Moved to Ethereum in June

Nearly $60 million worth of bitcoins moved to Ethereum during June, according to data estimates from Dune Analytics. Wrapped Bitcoin, the oldest tokenized bitcoin protocol on Ethereum, is responsible for roughly 75% of that growth after moving more than 4,800 BTC to Ethereum last month.Â

Demand has increased for using bitcoin in a variety of decentralized financial services as Ethereum continues to be the most popular off-chain destination for bitcoins. More specifically, yield farming and MakerDAO adding tokenized bitcoin as collateral are likely strong catalysts, said Medio Demarco, former associate at Deutsche Bank and co-founder of cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital.

âThe recent trend shouldnât come as a surprise and will probably continue,â Demarco told CoinDesk.

The increasing popularity of tokenized bitcoin is also no surprise to Ben Chan, CTO at BitGo, the cryptocurrency payments processor that spearheaded Wrapped Bitcoin. âThe purpose of WBTC is to bring bitcoin to the world of decentralized finance,â Chan said. âYield opportunities for lending and supplying WBTCâ in Ethereum-based applications are driving recent growth, he added.

Currently $132 million worth of bitcoin is on Ethereum, at the time of publication, or roughly 0.08% of the leading cryptocurrencyâs market capitalization, according to OnChainFX.

Is the growing demand to use bitcoin on Ethereum a positive signal for the leading cryptocurrency? According to Demarco, the trend has a âsynergisticâ effect for both blockchains.Â

Chan agreed, telling CoinDesk that, for Ethereum, growth in the value of assets on decentralized finance applications is âa step towards the maturation of trustless and transparent financial services.â For Bitcoin, the benefit comes from being able to earn yield and collateralize bitcoin,â which âadds incentiveâ for users to invest in the cryptocurrency, according to Chan.Â

Using bitcoin on Ethereum is âpotentially bullish for both networks,â Chan said.

